American Resources Corporation Featured in Nasdaq Amplify Issuer Spotlight

Reestablishing United States Dominance in the Critical Mineral Supply Chain

FISHERS, IN / ACCESS Newswire / June 4, 2025 / American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC) ("American Resources"), a leader in the critical mineral supply chain, developing innovative solutions both upstream and downstream of the refining process, and through its holding in ReElement Technologies Corporation ("ReElement" or "RTC"), a leading U.S. innovator in rare earth element (REE) and critical mineral refining, today announced that Mark Jensen, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, was recently featured in Nasdaq Amplify Issuer Spotlight interview series at the Nasdaq MarketSite.

The Nasdaq Issuer Spotlight interview series explores how industry leaders within the small-cap community are evolving and navigating challenges in various industries.

Watch the full interview with American Resources' Chairman and CEO Mark Jensen here.

In the interview, Jensen highlighted the advancements of American Resources since its initial listing on Nasdaq in February 2019 including the technological and commercial breakthroughs of its portfolio company, ReElement Technologies Corporation.

Jensen commented, "Nasdaq has been a phenomenal partner and integral in the success of American Resources. I'm grateful for the opportunity to speak about our growth opportunities, especially ReElement's ability to meet the needs of semi-conductor chip, magnet, motor, battery and advanced aerospace and defense equipment manufacturers, through the Nasdaq Amplify Spotlight."

About American Resources Corporation

American Resources Corporation is a next-generation, environmentally and socially responsible supplier of high-quality raw materials to the new infrastructure market. The Company is focused on the extraction and processing of metallurgical carbon, an essential ingredient used in steelmaking, critical and rare earth minerals for the electrification market, and reprocessed metal to be recycled. American Resources has a growing portfolio of operations located in the Central Appalachian basin of eastern Kentucky and southern West Virginia where premium quality metallurgical carbon and rare earth mineral deposits are concentrated.

American Resources has established a nimble, low-cost business model centered on growth, which provides a significant opportunity to scale its portfolio of assets to meet the growing global infrastructure and electrification markets while also continuing to acquire operations and significantly reduce their legacy industry risks. Its streamlined and efficient operations are able to maximize margins while reducing costs. For more information visit americanresourcescorp.com or connect with the Company on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

About ReElement Technologies Corporation

ReElement Technologies Corporation, a portfolio company of American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC), is a leading provider of high-performance refining capacity for rare earth and critical battery elements. Its multi-mineral, multi-feedstock platform technology focuses on the refining of recycled material from rare earth permanent magnets and lithium-ion batteries, concentrated ores and brines, as well as coal-based waste streams and byproducts to create a cost effective and environmentally-safe, circular supply chain. ReElement has developed its innovative and scalable "Powered by ReElement" process which collaboratively utilizes its exclusively licensed intellectual property within its partners' material processing flow sheets to more efficiently support the global supply chain's growing demand for magnet and battery-grade products. For more information visit reelementtech.com or connect with the Company on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn .

Learn more about ReElement Technologies' process and technology here - Video.

Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other important factors that could cause the Company's actual results, performance, or achievements or industry results to differ materially from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond American Resources Corporation's control. The words "believes", "may", "will", "should", "would", "could", "continue", "seeks", "anticipates", "plans", "expects", "intends", "estimates", or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. Any forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date of this release. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or supplement any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances. The Company cannot assure you that the projected results or events will be achieved.

