Unity (NYSE: U), the leading platform to create and grow games and interactive experiences, yesterday announced that BMW Group has selected Unity Asset Manager to power its groundbreaking 3D asset management platform, 3D Mine. This innovative solution marks a significant step in the premium automotive manufacturer's digital transformation, enabling faster and seamless collaboration, stronger security, and more efficient operations across teams at scale.

Unity's 3D asset management platform is streamlining workflows across all BMW Group business units-including design, engineering, and marketing.

BMW is using Unity's cloud-based platform to tackle long-standing challenges in managing vast 3D asset libraries, including version control issues, inconsistent file formats, and collaboration hurdles. Unity Asset Manager simplifies and centralizes this process, giving BMW the tools to scale content creation and innovation across departments.

"We're proud to support BMW Group's push toward a smarter, more connected future," said Alex Blum, Chief Operating Officer, Unity. "With Unity Asset Manager, BMW Group's teams can now work in sync on a single source of truth for 3D assets, all while maintaining enterprise-grade security and unlocking new efficiencies. Together, we're driving innovation, reinforcing BMW Group's leadership as a trailblazer in automotive digital transformation."

Unity's broader ecosystem also supports advanced visualization and real-time collaboration, enhancing workflows across BMW Group's design, engineering, and marketing functions. Built on a scalable architecture, 3D Mine is designed to grow with the needs of BMW Group's global operations, helping deliver consistent value across teams and regions.

