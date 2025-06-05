

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Amazon has announced a $10 billion investment to establish a new artificial intelligence and cloud computing campus in Richmond County, North Carolina, marking one of the largest economic commitments in the state's history.



The project is expected to create over 500 high-paying, skilled jobs, including roles such as data center engineers, network specialists, and cybersecurity experts.



The investment is part of Amazon's broader plan to spend up to $100 billion on capital expenditures in 2025, with a significant portion directed toward expanding its AI and cloud infrastructure. The Richmond County facility will house critical Amazon Web Services infrastructure such as servers, storage systems, and networking technology to meet the growing global demand for generative AI capabilities.



Governor Josh Stein, who announced the deal alongside Amazon executives, emphasized the potential for even greater investment in the future. 'They've called the $10 billion a floor, not a ceiling,' he said. 'We're hopeful this is just the beginning of a long-term partnership.'



Amazon credited North Carolina's pro-business climate, skilled workforce, and infrastructure readiness for its decision. 'This investment underscores our commitment to innovation and positions North Carolina as a key hub for advanced cloud and AI technologies,' said David Zapolsky, Amazon's Chief Global Affairs and Legal Officer.



The tech giant also reaffirmed its dedication to workforce development by pledging to collaborate with local suppliers, educational institutions, and government agencies to cultivate future talent.



Since 2010, Amazon has invested $12 billion in North Carolina, generating tens of thousands of jobs. This new AI-focused campus builds on recent expansions, including an 85-acre land acquisition in Greensboro.



The move aligns with Amazon CEO Andy Jassy's vision of generative AI as a 'once-in-a-generation business opportunity' and strengthens the company's competitive stance against Microsoft, Google, and other AI leaders.



