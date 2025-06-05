Kelowna, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 4, 2025) - F4 Uranium Corp. (TSXV: FFU) (the "Company" or "F4") is pleased to announce the details of an exploration program for five of its mineral properties located in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan (the "Exploration Program") and a non-brokered private placement consisting of up to 15,000,000 common shares of the Company (the "FT Shares") that shall qualify as "flow-through shares" for the purposes of the Income Tax Act(Canada)(the "Tax Act") at a price of $0.10 per FT Share for gross proceeds of up to $1,500,000 (the "Private Placement"). Red Cloud Securities Inc. will be acting as a finder in connection with the Offering.

The Exploration Program

One of F4's key strengths is its 100% ownership of 17 different uranium mineral properties located in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan, Canada. The Exploration Program is intended to advance exploration of five of F4's uranium mineral properties (collectively, the "Exploration Properties") consisting of Todd Lake, Wales Lake East and Wales Lake West, located in the western Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan and all within 30 kilometres (km) of Paladin Energy Limited's Triple R and NexGen Energy Limited's Arrow projects, Cree Bay, located in the northern Athabasca Basin with encouraging pervious drill results and Grey Island, located in the eastern Athabasca Basin approximately 50 km west of the Key Lake Mine. The Exploration Program is anticipated to commence in or around July 2025 and shall consist of the following:

Todd Lake: A ground electromagnetic (EM) survey to define drill targets by focusing on anomalies identified by airborne surveys. The Todd Lake property is situated in the historically underexplored Clearwater Domain which has been significantly upgraded by F3 Uranium Corp.'s ("F3") recent discovery of radioactivity at the "PW" area, less than 10 km to the northeast of the Todd Lake property.

Wales Lake East: Drilling of two holes to test priority conductivity.

Wales Lake West: Drilling of three holes to test priority conductivity targets and additional airborne VTEM surveys and subsequent follow-up ground EM.

Cree Bay - Mobile MT airborne geophysical survey to better identify structural corridors by enhancing previous airborne VTEM and ground EM geophysics carried out on the Cree Bay property. Two 2019 drill holes intersected wide structures in the Athabasca Sandstone with anomalous uranium geochemistry highlighting the potential for uranium mineralization on the Cree Bay property.

Grey Island - Mobile MT airborne geophysical survey as the first phase of exploration on the Grey Island property to develop exploration targets.

The Private Placement

The gross proceeds from the Private Placement will be used by the Company to incur "Canadian exploration expenses" that qualify as "flow-through critical mineral mining expenditures" as such terms are defined in the Tax Act, and to incur "eligible flow-through mining expenditures" pursuant to The Mineral Exploration Tax Credit Regulations, 2014 (Saskatchewan) (collectively, the "Qualifying Expenditures") related to the Company's Exploration Program on the Exploration Properties. The Company intends to incur the Qualifying Expenditures on or before December 31, 2026, and renounce such Qualifying Expenditures in favour of the subscribers of the FT Shares effective December 31, 2025.

Red Cloud Securities Inc. (the "Finder") will act as a finder for the Company in respect of the Private Placement on a best-efforts basis. As compensation for its services, the Finder will receive cash compensation equal to 6% of the gross proceeds of the Offering raised by the Finder. The Finder will also receive non-transferable common share purchase warrants (the "Finder Warrants") which will entitle the Finder to acquire such number of common shares of the Company ("Common Shares") as is equal to 6% of the number of FT Shares placed by the Finder. The Finder Warrants will be exercisable at a price of $0.10 per Common Share at any time for a period of 24 months following the closing date of the Private Placement.

The Private Placement is scheduled to close on or about June 18, 2025, and is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary approvals including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. The FT Shares to be issued under the Private Placement, the Finder Warrants and any Common Shares issued upon the exercise thereof will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day from the closing date of the Private Placement.

It is anticipated that certain directors, officers and other insiders of the Company may acquire FT Shares under the Private Placement. Such participation will be considered to be "related party transactions" within the meaning of TSX Venture Exchange Policy 5.9 (the "Policy") and Multilateral Instrument 61-101-Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101") adopted in the Policy. The Company intends to rely on the exemptions from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 contained in sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101 in respect of related party participation in the Private Placement as neither the fair market value (as determined under MI 61-101) of the subject matter of, nor the fair market value of the consideration for, the transaction, insofar as it involves interested parties, is expected to exceed 25% of the Company's market capitalization (as determined under MI 61-101).

Qualified Person

The technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved on behalf of the Company by Sam Hartmann, P.Geo., President & Chief Operation Officer of F4, and a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About F4 Uranium Corp:

F4 is a uranium project generator and exploration company, focusing on projects in the Athabasca Basin, home to some of the world's largest high grade uranium discoveries. F4 currently has 17 projects in the Athabasca Basin, several of which are near large uranium discoveries including Triple R, Arrow and Hurricane. F4 has entered into option agreements on several of its properties which call for the applicable optionors to make cash payments and issue shares to F4, as well as to incur exploration expenditures on the properties in which they have been granted the option to earn an interest.

