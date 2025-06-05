The Diverse Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 05

The Diverse Income Trust plc

05thJune 2025

It is announced that at the close of business on 04thJune 2025, the unaudited Net Asset Value per share of The Diverse Income Trust plc is:

With the portfolio valued on a fair value basis:

Including current period revenue to

04th June 2025 107.11p per ordinary share

Excluding current period revenue 104.35p per ordinary share

Legal Entity Identifier 2138005QFXYHJM551U45

