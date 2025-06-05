Axo Copper Corp.: Axo Copper Initiates Phase II Drilling Program to Follow Up on Successful Phase I Program Which Included Highlights of 8.9 Metres of 5.87% Copper and 15.4 Metres of 3.86% Copper

HALIFAX, NOVA / ACCESS Newswire / June 5, 2025 / Axo Copper Corp. (TSXV:AXO) ("Axo", "Axo Copper" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has initiated its 15,000 metre Phase II drill program at its La Huerta Copper Project, located in Jalisco, Mexico. One drill is currently on site and initiating the first drillholes, targeting the main La Huerta Trend ('LHT') around the Las Marias Zone.

"With the closing of Axo's initial public offering, we're thrilled to embark on the Company's next chapter of exploration and development of the La Huerta project," said Jonathan Egilo, President and CEO. "The upcoming drill program is planned to be the largest and most ambitious seen to date at La Huerta as we look to expand on the stellar high-grade results from previous programs, in conjunction with searching regionally for new discoveries on our largely unexplored land package."

Past Drilling Results

Axo Copper's Phase II drill program is designed to follow up and expand on success from prior drilling. Past diamond drilling at La Huerta has totaled 11,441 metres. A previous concession holder completed drilling of 7,232 metres (61 holes) in 2020. Core from this program has been recovered and re-assayed for verification. Axo Copper initiated its Phase I of drilling in late-2023, completing 4,209 metres (28 holes).

Select results from both programs are shown below, which include C-001 which intercepted 13.7 metres grading 5.03% copper and G-008 which intercepted 9.50 metres grading 6.63% copper both from the historical 2020 program. Results from Axo's Phase I program included LHCC-23-023 which intercepted 15.4 metres grading 3.86% copper including 7.6 metres grading 7.37% copper, as well as LHCC-23-022 which returned 8.9 metres grading 5.87% copper including 3.7 metres grading 13.45% copper.

Table 1: Select Results from Axo Copper Phase I Drilling(2)

Hole ID Comment From To Length(1) Copper m m m % LHCC-23-024 La Huerta Trend 89.4 96.75 7.35 5.00 Including 90.4 92.5 2.1 9.65 LHCC-23-023 La Huerta Trend 85.15 100.6 15.4 3.86 Including 92 99.6 7.6 7.37 Including 93.3 96.15 2.85 12.76 LHCC-23-022 La Huerta Trend 94.15 103.1 8.9 5.87 Including 98.05 101.8 3.7 13.45 LHCC-23-021 La Huerta Trend 100.5 112.4 11.95 3.00 Including 102.4 106.9 4.45 4.42 Including 107.8 109.4 1.65 7.48 LHCC-23-014 La Huerta Trend 129 139.9 10.85 2.55 Including 134.1 139.9 5.8 4.30 Including 138.2 139.4 1.15 11.26 LHCC-23-019 La Huerta Trend 134 145.2 11.15 2.88 Including 137.0 144.0 7.0 4.15 LHCC-23-001 La Huerta Trend 126.7 139.1 12.34 2.35 Including 136.5 138.0 1.5 4.51 LHCC-23-004 La Huerta Trend 94.7 105.3 10.62 1.86 Including 99.3 103.3 4.04 3.97 Including 100.8 102.1 1.33 6.34

Table 2: Select Results from Historical 2020 Drilling(2)

Hole ID Comment From To Length(1) Copper m m m % G-008 La Huerta Trend 60.25 69.75 9.5 6.63 Including 60.25 62.95 2.7 15.61 Including 61.65 62.95 1.3 19.92 C-001 La Huerta Trend 127.9 141.6 13.7 5.03 Including 129.6 140.6 11.0 5.96 Including 131.7 136.6 4.85 8.96 C-005 La Huerta Trend 121.9 135.4 13.55 2.81 Including 126.9 132.8 5.95 5.18

Notes:

True widths are not yet known Source: Technical Report on the La Huerta Copper Property, effective date January 24, 2025

FIGURE 1: BORNITE PATCHES AND CHALCOPYRITE TRACES IN LHCC-23-004

Axo Copper Phase II Drill Program

Axo has initiated its Phase II drilling program in which the Company plans to drill 15,000 metres. One drill rig is currently on site, with plans to target an area with a NE-SW strike length of approximately 1km, starting at Las Marias and stepping out to the north along strike towards the Cornelio target. The first hole is expected to be finished in approximately two weeks, with assays being released in the first half of July.

The first several holes are designed to intercept the La Huerta Trend at relatively shallow depths, within 100 metres from surface and stepping out sequentially to the north towards Punto 3 and Punto 4. While sequentially advancing drilling to the north, the company also expects to begin testing the system at depth, as mineralization has not been tested at depths below 200 metres from surface (Figure 2). Testing the depth potential below Las Marias is of particular interest to the Company, as the IP geophysics anomaly generated by Las Marias and the surrounding area increases with intensity at depth.

FIGURE 2: LONG SECTION FROM LAS MARIAS TO CORNELIO AND PLANNED DRILLING WITH SELECT DRILLHOLES HIGHLIGHTED (PLANNED DRILLING AREAS IN RED)

Overview of the La Huerta Project

The La Huerta Copper Project is in the south of Jalisco state in Mexico, and consists of two concessions which total 11,331 hectares. The site was recently active with artisanal mining up until 2022, when Axo acquired rights to the project. Mining took place from surface, with mineralized rock trucked ~30 miles away from La Huerta to a nearby processing facility.

FIGURE 3: LOCATION OF LA HUERTA COPPER PROJECT IN JALISCO, MEXICO

The Las Marias Zone is characterized by copper sulphides, with mineralization hosted in chalcopyrite and bornite (Figure 1), extending to surface. Figure 4 below shows past sampling results from the historical Las Marias pit, which included 3.2 metres grading 21.4% copper, and 9.4 metres grading 4.4% copper. The zone itself lies on the southwest end of the broader La Huerta Trend, characterized by a 5km+ strike length as evidenced by copper samples at surface (see Figure 5 below).

FIGURE 4: HIGH GRADE SAMPLING WITHIN THE LAS MARIAS PIT

FIGURE 5: LAS MARIAS AS PART OF A BROADER 5KM TREND

Table 3: Drill Hole Locations (UTM WGS84 13 Zone)

Hole ID EASTING NORTHING ELEV DEPTH AZ DIP m m m m ° ° C-001 580310 2146823 674.6 195.6 3.3 -49 C-005 580339 2146877 680.0 137.1 2.5 -58 G-008 580218 2146876 640.0 76.0 330.0 -65 LHCC-23-001 580310 2146827 674.5 177.0 3.3 -49 LHCC-23-004 580264 2146885 649.1 150.0 330.0 -68 LHCC-23-014 580323 2146860 672.8 168.0 4.0 -53 LHCC-23-019 580323 2146857 674.9 174.0 4.0 -55 LHCC-23-021 580264 2146882 648.8 162.0 330.0 -71 LHCC-23-022 580264 2146887 649.2 126.0 330.0 -64 LHCC-23-023 580271 2146893 652.3 129.0 330.0 -68 LHCC-23-024 580271 2146893 652.3 126.0 330.0 -64

About Axo

Axo Copper Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration company engaged in the exploration and development of the La Huerta property, a new copper discovery in Jalisco, Mexico. Initial exploration has yielded high-grade copper both at surface through sampling programs, and at depth through initial drilling. The Company is focused on continuing to define near-surface mineralization along the La Huerta Trend, expanding mineralization at depth, and targeting new discoveries in an underexplored district.

Additional information can be found at the Company's website: www.axocopper.com.

Procedure, Quality Assurance / Quality Control and Data Verification

The diamond drill core (HQ size) is geologically logged, photographed and marked for sampling. When the sample lengths are determined, the full drill core is sawn with a diamond blade drill core saw with one half of the drill core being bagged and tagged for assay. The remaining half portion is returned to the drill core trays for storage and/or for metallurgical test work.

The sealed and tagged drill core sample bags are transported to the ALS Chemex facility in Querétaro and Zacatecas, Mexico. ALS Chemex crushes the samples and prepares 200-300 gram pulp samples with ninety percent passing Tyler 150 mesh (106 µm). Copper and multi-element analysis is completed using total digestion (Code ME-ICP61 Total Digestion ICP). Over limits greater than 10,000 grams per tonne copper are assayed using Cu-OG62.

Quality assurance and quality control ("QA/QC") procedures monitor the chain-of-custody of the samples and includes the systematic insertion and monitoring of appropriate reference materials (certified reference materials, blanks and duplicates) into the sample strings. The results of the assaying of the QA/QC material included in each batch are tracked to ensure the integrity of the assay data. All results stated in this announcement have passed AXO's QA/QC protocols.

Qualified Person

Charles Spath, P. Geo., Resource Geologist of the Corporation, is the Qualified Person for Axo Copper Corp., as defined under National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Spath has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information in this press release.

For further information, please contact:

Jonathan Egilo

President and CEO

613 882 5126

egilo@axocopper.com

