Brookmount Explorations, Inc.: Brookmount Gold Announces Strong Gold Production Metrics for the Past Month

RENO, NEVADA / ACCESS Newswire / June 5, 2025 / Brookmount Gold (sic: Brookmount Explorations, Inc.) (OTC:"BMXI"), a gold exploration and production company, is pleased to announce encouraging growth in its production levels over the past 30 days in its Indonesian mining operations. The Company has been steadily increasing its mining group over the past month and is in line to achieve its targeted workforce of 100 miners by the end of June, as outlined in our April 29 release. From May 5 to June 5 the operation completed 7 production cycles, processing a total of 52 tonnes of ore and producing 1.5 kg (approx. 54 oz) of gold, at an average per processing yield per run of 216 grams (approx..7.7oz) . To date, the Company has been operating and expanding only one main vertical shaft which has been extended to a depth of 70 meters, and is constructing 2 additional (in addition to its existing one), horizontal shafts for a total of 3. From July, mining operations will be expanded to a further, existing shaft location adjacent to the current operation. This location has been developed around a pre excavated horizontal entrance tunnel in a hillside with 3 vertical shafts running off the access tunnel which has been carved from solid rock. The site has been fully prepped and new lift systems are being installed in the vertical shafts. This new shaft location was successfully operated by previous management and is expected to make a valuable contribution of over 50% of our total production volume in the 2nd half of 2025.

The encouraging results from our mining operations over the past month, together with our planned expansion, will put the Company on track to achieve our goal of meeting and eventually exceeding the production and financial results the Company has shown in the years prior to our acquisition of full control in 2025.

About Brookmount Gold

Founded in 2018, Brookmount Gold is a high-growth gold-producing company quoted on OTC Markets in the United States (OTC: BMXI). With operating gold mines in Southeast Asia and exploration and production assets in North America, the company is focused on acquiring and developing high-quality gold assets with JORC/NI 43-101 verified resources.

Safe Harbor Statements:

Except for the historical information contained herein, certain of the matters discussed in this communication constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "may," "might," "will," "should," "could," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "predict," "project," "future," "potential," "intend," "seek to," "plan," "assume," "believe," "target," "forecast," "goal," "objective," "continue" or the negative of such terms or other variations thereof and words and terms of similar substance used in connection with any discussion of future plans, actions, or events identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding benefits of the proposed license, expected synergies, anticipated future financial and operating performance and results, including estimates of growth. There are a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements included in this communication. For example, the expected timing and likelihood of completion of the pending transaction, including the timing, receipt and terms and conditions of any required governmental and regulatory approvals of the pending transaction that could reduce anticipated benefits or cause the parties to abandon the transaction, the ability to successfully integrate the businesses, the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstance that could give rise to the termination of the negotiations, the risk that the parties may not be able to satisfy the conditions to the proposed transaction in a timely manner or at all, risks related to disruption of management time from ongoing business operations due to the proposed transaction, the risk that any announcements relating to the proposed transaction could have adverse effects on the market price of Brookmount's common stock. All such factors are difficult to predict and are beyond our control. We disclaim and do not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement in this report, except as required by applicable law or regulations.

Investor Relations Contact: info@chesapeakegp.com or 410 825 3930

Website: https://www.brookmountgold.com

Corporate Contact:

corporate@brookmountgold.com

Social Links: Brookmount Gold X (Formerly Twitter);

https://x.com/brookmountgold

SOURCE: Brookmount Explorations, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/brookmount-gold-announces-strong-gold-production-metrics-for-the-past-month-1035930