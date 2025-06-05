Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 05.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Kupfer wird knapp! Jetzt mischen sich Medien ein - und ein Explorer liefert die Story zur Fantasie
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0B5TU | ISIN: GB00B012TP20 | Ticker-Symbol: HDK
Frankfurt
05.06.25 | 08:02
2,020 Euro
-1,94 % -0,040
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
HALFORDS GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HALFORDS GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,9902,10018:32
Dow Jones News
05.06.2025 17:27 Uhr
184 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Halfords Group PLC: HOL-Holding(s) in Company

DJ Halfords Group PLC: HOL-Holding(s) in Company 

Halfords Group PLC (HFD) 
Halfords Group PLC: HOL-Holding(s) in Company 
05-Jun-2025 / 15:53 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings 
 
NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS 
 
1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting  GB00B012TP20 
rights are attached ii: 
 
1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X" if appropriate) 
Non-UK issuer 
2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X") 
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights                                 X 
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments 
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights 
Other (please specify) iii: 
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation iv 
Name                                           Gresham House Asset 
                                             Management Limited 
City and country of registered office (if applicable)                   London, UK 
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.) v 
Name 
City and country of registered office (if applicable) 
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached vi:                 03-Jun-2025 
6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):                      04-June-2025 
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation 
                                  % of voting rights   Total 
                                  through financial    of   Total number of 
                    % of voting rights attached instruments       both  voting rights held 
                    to shares (total of 8. A)  (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B  in %  in issuer (8.A + 
                                  2)           (8.A + 8.B) vii 
                                              8.B) 
Resulting situation on the date on                                 17,404,029 
which threshold was crossed or reached 7.95%                        7.95% 
 
Position of previous notification (if 
                    11.27%                        11.27% 
applicable) 
 
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached viii 
A: Voting rights attached to shares 
Class/type of      Number of voting rights ix    % of voting rights 
shares 
             Direct      Indirect    Direct                    Indirect 
ISIN code (if possible) 
             (DTR5.1)      (DTR5.2.1)   (DTR5.1)                   (DTR5.2.1) 
GB00B012TP20                17,404,029                          7.95% 
 
 
SUBTOTAL 8. A      17,404,029                           7.95% 
 
 
B 1: Financial Instruments according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (a) 
                  Exercise/     Number of voting rights that may be acquired if 
Type of financial    Expiration Conversion Period the instrument is                % of voting 
instrument        date x   xi                                 rights 
                            exercised/converted. 
 
                  SUBTOTAL 8. B 1 
 
 
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (b) 
                         Physical or 
Type of financial   Expiration  Exercise/   cash                         % of voting 
instrument       date x    Conversion         Number of voting rights         rights 
                  Period xi   Settlement 
                         xii 
 
                         SUBTOTAL 
                         8.B.2 
 
 
 
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the 
applicable box with an "X") 
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and 
does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) 
issuer xiii 
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the 
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal  X 
entity (please add additional rows as necessary) xiv 
Ultimate    Name of    % of voting rights if it  % of voting rights through financial Total of both if it 
controlling  controlled   equals or is higher than  instruments if it equals or is higher equals or is higher than 
person     undertaking  the notifiable threshold  than the notifiable threshold     the notifiable threshold 
Gresham House Gresham House 
Asset     Asset     7.95%                              7.95% 
Management   Management 
Limited    Limited 
 
 
10. In case of proxy voting, please identify: 
Name of the proxy holder                 Gresham House Asset Management Limited 
The number and % of voting rights held          N/A 
The date until which the voting rights will be held   N/A 
 
11. Additional information xvi 
 
 
Place of completion Gresham House Asset Management Limited, London 
          04-Jun-2025 
Date of completion

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00B012TP20 
Category Code: HOL 
TIDM:      HFD 
LEI Code:    54930086FKBWWJIOBI79 
OAM Categories: 2.3. Major shareholding notifications 
Sequence No.:  391938 
EQS News ID:  2151686 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2151686&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 05, 2025 10:53 ET (14:53 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.