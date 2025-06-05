DJ FIGEAC AÉRO: MTI STRENGTHENS ITS POSITION ON NUCLEAR

FIGEAC AÉRO FIGEAC AÉRO: MTI STRENGTHENS ITS POSITION ON NUCLEAR 05-Jun-2025 / 17:45 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- DefenSe and Energy MTI strengthens its position on nuclear FIGEAC AÉRO (FR0011665280 - FGA:FP), a leading partner for major aerospace manufacturers, announces that MTI, one of its defense and energy subsidiaries, has joined Bpifrance's Accélérateur Nucléaire (Nuclear Accelerator) programme after having obtained ISO 19443 certification specific to this field of activity. One of FIGEAC AÉRO's goals under its PILOT 28 strategic plan is to optimise its industrial and commercial capabilities by increasing specialization of its production facilities. Besides developing dedicated plants and workshops, the Group has therefore undertaken to strategically refocus and specialise its diversification subsidiaries in the fast-growing defense and energy sectors. Decazeville, France-based MTI is one of these subsidiaries. It is focused more specifically on hydropower equipment and more recently, on nuclear energy. As in the commercial aerospace and defense sectors, FIGEAC AÉRO and MTI seek to build up solid positions and key industrial capabilities in a sector that addresses issues of national sovereignty. MTI has just reached a first decisive milestone in this new strategic context by obtaining ISO 19443 certification, an international standard geared towards organisations in the civil nuclear industry. The certification, obtained in May 2025, is testament to MTI's commitment to nuclear safety and quality. It will reinforce MTI's credibility with the industry's major players and enable it to seize market opportunities as France revives its nuclear industry. As it reached certification, MTI has also joined the second cohort of the Accélérateur Nucléaire intensive support programme, an initiative launched by Bpifrance (French public investment arm) in March 2025 to help industrial firms offering significant potential for the industry. The Bpifrance programme not only provides strategic support but also enjoys the backing of many other partners such as the French Ministry of the Economy, Finance and Industrial and Digital Sovereignty, the GIFEN (Groupement des Industriels Français de l'Énergie Nucléaire), the CSFN (Comité Stratégique de la Filière Nucléaire) and Nuclear Valley (a competitive cluster for the civil nuclear sector). This therefore represents a second decisive step forward for MTI, which sees it joining a programme alongside other key nuclear industry players and which will also enable it to attract the talent it needs to keep up with the rapid growth in this sector. Register here if you wish to receive the FIGEAC AÉRO Group's latest news Upcoming events (after trading) -- 10 June 2025: 2024/25 full-year results -- 11 June 2025, 6pm: webcast addressed to retail shareholders -- 16 - 22 June 2025: International Paris Air Show - Paris, Le Bourget -- 3 September 2025: revenue for the first quarter of full year 2025/26 About Figeac Aéro The FIGEAC AÉRO Group specialises in producing metal parts and sub-assemblies. It is a leading partner for major manufacturers in the aerospace, defence and energy sectors. FIGEAC AÉRO has a global industrial footprint with 14 production facilities spanning 8 countries and holds strategic positions on the world's main commercial and military aircraft programmes. The Group generated annual revenue of EUR432.3 million in the year to 31 March 2025. Figeac AÉro contacts Jean-Claude Maillard Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Tel.: +33 (0)5 65 34 52 52 Simon Derbanne VP Investor Relations, Corporate Communications, Public Affairs Tel.: +33 (0)5 81 24 63 91 E-mail: simon.derbanne@figeac-aero.com / communications.group@figeac-aero.com =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Regulatory filing PDF file File: CP_FGA_20250605_MTI accelerateur nucleaire_EN_vdef =----------------------------------------------------- Language: English Company: FIGEAC AÉRO ZI de l'Aiguille 46100 FIGEAC France E-mail: communications.group@figeac-aero.com Internet: www.figeac-aero.com ISIN: FR0011665280 Euronext Ticker: FGA AMF Category: Inside information / Other releases EQS News ID: 2151660 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

