Donnerstag, 05.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Kupfer wird knapp! Jetzt mischen sich Medien ein - und ein Explorer liefert die Story zur Fantasie
WKN: A1XBG1 | ISIN: FR0011665280 | Ticker-Symbol: 1F1
Frankfurt
05.06.25 | 17:20
9,720 Euro
+4,97 % +0,460
Branche
Luftfahrt/Rüstung
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FIGEAC AERO SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FIGEAC AERO SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
9,6609,92018:56
Dow Jones News
05.06.2025 18:21 Uhr
132 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Figeac Aéro: Mti Strengthens Its Position On Nuclear

DJ FIGEAC AÉRO: MTI STRENGTHENS ITS POSITION ON NUCLEAR 

FIGEAC AÉRO 
FIGEAC AÉRO: MTI STRENGTHENS ITS POSITION ON NUCLEAR 
05-Jun-2025 / 17:45 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
 
DefenSe and Energy 
MTI strengthens its position on nuclear 
 
 
FIGEAC AÉRO (FR0011665280 - FGA:FP), a leading partner for major aerospace manufacturers, announces that MTI, one of 
its defense and energy subsidiaries, has joined Bpifrance's Accélérateur Nucléaire (Nuclear Accelerator) programme 
after having obtained ISO 19443 certification specific to this field of activity. 
 
One of FIGEAC AÉRO's goals under its PILOT 28 strategic plan is to optimise its industrial and commercial capabilities 
by increasing specialization of its production facilities. Besides developing dedicated plants and workshops, the Group 
has therefore undertaken to strategically refocus and specialise its diversification subsidiaries in the fast-growing 
defense and energy sectors. Decazeville, France-based MTI is one of these subsidiaries. It is focused more specifically 
on hydropower equipment and more recently, on nuclear energy. 
As in the commercial aerospace and defense sectors, FIGEAC AÉRO and MTI seek to build up solid positions and key 
industrial capabilities in a sector that addresses issues of national sovereignty. 
 
MTI has just reached a first decisive milestone in this new strategic context by obtaining ISO 19443 certification, an 
international standard geared towards organisations in the civil nuclear industry. The certification, obtained in May 
2025, is testament to MTI's commitment to nuclear safety and quality. It will reinforce MTI's credibility with the 
industry's major players and enable it to seize market opportunities as France revives its nuclear industry. 
 
As it reached certification, MTI has also joined the second cohort of the Accélérateur Nucléaire intensive support 
programme, an initiative launched by Bpifrance (French public investment arm) in March 2025 to help industrial firms 
offering significant potential for the industry. 
The Bpifrance programme not only provides strategic support but also enjoys the backing of many other partners such as 
the French Ministry of the Economy, Finance and Industrial and Digital Sovereignty, the GIFEN (Groupement des 
Industriels Français de l'Énergie Nucléaire), the CSFN (Comité Stratégique de la Filière Nucléaire) and Nuclear Valley 
(a competitive cluster for the civil nuclear sector). 
This therefore represents a second decisive step forward for MTI, which sees it joining a programme alongside other key 
nuclear industry players and which will also enable it to attract the talent it needs to keep up with the rapid growth 
in this sector. 
 
 
Register here if you wish to receive the FIGEAC AÉRO Group's latest news 
 
 
Upcoming events (after trading) 
   -- 10 June 2025: 2024/25 full-year results 
   -- 11 June 2025, 6pm: webcast addressed to retail shareholders 
   -- 16 - 22 June 2025: International Paris Air Show - Paris, Le Bourget 
   -- 3 September 2025: revenue for the first quarter of full year 2025/26 
 
 
About Figeac Aéro 
The FIGEAC AÉRO Group specialises in producing metal parts and sub-assemblies. It is a leading partner for major 
manufacturers in the aerospace, defence and energy sectors. FIGEAC AÉRO has a global industrial footprint with 14 
production facilities spanning 8 countries and holds strategic positions on the world's main commercial and military 
aircraft programmes. The Group generated annual revenue of EUR432.3 million in the year to 31 March 2025. 
 
Figeac AÉro contacts 
Jean-Claude Maillard 
Chairman and Chief Executive Officer 
Tel.: +33 (0)5 65 34 52 52 
 
Simon Derbanne 
VP Investor Relations, Corporate Communications, Public Affairs 
Tel.: +33 (0)5 81 24 63 91 
E-mail: simon.derbanne@figeac-aero.com / communications.group@figeac-aero.com 
 
 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Regulatory filing PDF file 
File: CP_FGA_20250605_MTI accelerateur nucleaire_EN_vdef 
=----------------------------------------------------- 
Language:    English 
Company:     FIGEAC AÉRO 
         ZI de l'Aiguille 
         46100 FIGEAC 
         France 
E-mail:     communications.group@figeac-aero.com 
Internet:    www.figeac-aero.com 
ISIN:      FR0011665280 
Euronext Ticker: FGA 
AMF Category:  Inside information / Other releases 
EQS News ID:   2151660 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2151660 05-Jun-2025 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2151660&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 05, 2025 11:45 ET (15:45 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
