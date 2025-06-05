

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Thomson Reuters (TRI) announced the results of its annual shareholder meeting held in person on June 4, 2025.



All 14 director nominees were successfully elected to the Board, including new members Michael Friisdahl and Paul Sagan. The elected directors will serve until the next annual meeting or until successors are appointed.



Voting results showed strong support for all candidates, with most receiving more than 98% approval. Notably, Laverne Council and Kim M. Rivera each garnered over 99.8% of votes in favor. Peter J. Thomson had the highest withheld vote percentage at 5.03%, still securing a majority with nearly 95% approval.



Shareholders also reappointed PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as the company's auditor, approved an advisory resolution on executive compensation, and rejected a shareholder proposal included in the management proxy circular.



Thomson Reuters has filed a detailed report of the voting results with Canadian securities regulators and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.



TRI currently trades at $195, or 0.39% lower on the Nasdaq Global Select Market.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News