

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - HSBC Holdings PLC (HSBA.L, HSBC) said on Friday that it has confirmed that Sir Mark Tucker will step down as HSBC Group Chairman and as a member of the Board with effect from September 30. Tucker will join AIA Group Limited as Independent Non-executive Chairman with effect from October 1.



Subsequently, Brendan Nelson, Chair of the HSBC Group Audit Committee, will assume the role of Interim Group Chair upon Tucker's departure from the Board.



HSBC Holdings has also noted that it has launched a search process to find the permanent Group Chair.



Earlier, the Group had announced Tucker's plans to retire as its Chairman before the end of 2025.



