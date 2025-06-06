Eskay Mining Corp.: Eskay Mining 2025 Exploration Campaign Begins Later This Month

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / June 6, 2025 / Eskay Mining Corp. ("Eskay" or the "Company") (TSXV:ESK)(OTC PINK:ESKYF) (Frankfurt:KN7) (WKN: AOYDPM) is pleased to announce Eskay's prospecting team will be on the ground later this month to explore the extent of the high-grade veins as well as the length of the overall mineralized trend discovered last season at the C10- Vermillion-Ted Morris , trend situated in the southern portion of the Company's 100% controlled Consolidated Eskay project.

Mac Balkam C.E.O. & President commented "Last year's high-grade assays of as much as 205 g/t of gold, collected from outcroppings veins occurring along the 4km of the C-10 -Vermillion-Ted Morris belt, represents an exciting new discovery on our Consolidated Eskay project. Our 2025 goal is simple…… put some size to this trend and develop a drill strategy to test it's potential. We believe a well-targeted late season drill program will show that this is a significant new discovery "

In early July, Eskay's team will focus on the highest potential drill target, along a 210 m. zone where high grade samples were collected at Vermillion in 2024. The goal will be to expand the overall length of the strike of this zone and identify potential drill sites for late 2025. The Ted Morris and Big Red Zone located approximately 2km east of Vermillion returned rock chip assays of over 200 g/t gold in 2024. This area is considered a second high-quality target for drilling. The team will determine to what extent Vermillion and TM zones are connected and if the trend extends westward to Red Lightening.

Balkam speaking about this possibility said, "We are confident the Vermillion trend will prove to be an important gold discovery and are intrigued with the potential for this zone to become much larger. This area is a mere 9 km to the west of Newmont's Valley of the Kings - Brucejack Mine, making this discovery all the more exciting. "

For more detail on the 2024 results at Vermillion and the TM Zone follow https://eskaymining.com/news/news-releases/eskay-minings-boots-on-the-ground-campaign-yiel-9576.

To watch the video of Dr Hennigh outlining the potential in the Vermillion -TM zone follow https://youtu.be/ju8gRF2gN9A

Dr. Quinton Hennigh, P. Geo., a Director of the Company and its technical adviser, a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical contents of this news release.

About Eskay Mining Corp:

Eskay Mining Corp (TSX-V:ESK) is a TSX Venture Exchange listed company, headquartered in Toronto, Ontario. Eskay is an exploration company focused on the exploration and development of precious and base metals along the Eskay rift in a highly prolific region of northwest British Columbia known as the "Golden Triangle," 70km northwest of Stewart, BC. The Company currently holds mineral tenures in this area comprised of 177 claims (52,600 hectares).

All material information on the Company may be found on its website at www.eskaymining.com and on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com.

