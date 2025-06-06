Anzeige
Freitag, 06.06.2025
WKN: A2JN4W | ISIN: FI4000312251 | Ticker-Symbol: V4OC
06.06.2025 22:12 Uhr
Kojamo Oyj: Insider Information: Kojamo has agreed to sell 44 residential properties

HELSINKI, Finland, June 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Kojamo plc Insider Information, 6 June 2025 at 10:30 p.m. EEST

Insider Information: Kojamo has agreed to sell 44 residential properties

Kojamo Group's companies have signed an agreement to sell 44 rental housing properties to Apollo-managed funds (NYSE: APO) and Avant Capital Partners for a debt-free sale price of EUR 242 million.

With the transaction, 1,944 apartments will be sold from eight different municipalities across Finland. The properties were mostly completed between the 1970s-2000s, and they are located in Jyväskylä, Lahti, Kuopio, Hämeenlinna, Helsinki, Tampere, Turku and Espoo.

The transaction is subject to the fulfilment of customary conditions for a real estate transaction. The parties' objective is to finalise the transaction during the summer of 2025.

The sale of these non-strategic properties is aligned with Kojamo's goals for the current year.

"The sale is a significant milestone for Kojamo. Nearly 80 per cent of the sold properties are located outside the capital region. Kojamo's investment strategy continues to focus on the largest cities in Finland," says Executive Vice President Ville Raitio.

The annual total revenue of the properties in sale is approximately EUR 21 million. The company will disclose the impact on the 2025 figures after the closing of the sale.

For more information, please contact

Ville Raitio, Executive Vice President, Investments & Portfolio Management, Kojamo plc, tel. +358 20 508 3012, ville.raitio@kojamo.fi

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki, key media

Kojamo is Finland's largest private residential real estate company and one of the biggest investors in Finland. Our mission is to create better urban housing. Lumo offers environmentally friendly housing and services for the city dweller who appreciates quality and effortlessness. We actively develop the value of our investment properties by developing new properties and our existing property portfolio. We want to be the property market frontrunner and the number one choice for our customers. Kojamo's shares are listed on the official list of Nasdaq Helsinki. For more information, please visit https://kojamo.fi/en/

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/kojamo-oyj/r/insider-information--kojamo-has-agreed-to-sell-44-residential-properties,c4160237

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/insider-information-kojamo-has-agreed-to-sell-44-residential-properties-302475669.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
