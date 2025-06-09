

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Sanofi S.A. (SNYNF, SNY) is speeding up the global distribution of Beyfortus (nirsevimab) to ensure healthcare providers have access well in advance of the 2025-2026 RSV season. Shipments will begin in early third quarter, months ahead of the typical RSV season, which runs from November to March. The proactive approach helps providers prepare for immunizations in the early fall and ensures a steady supply, the French drug major said in a statement on Monday.



Since its launch, Beyfortus has remained in high demand as the only RSV protection designed for all infants, offering strong and lasting efficacy, the company said.



To meet growing needs, Sanofi, in partnership with AstraZeneca, has significantly increased production, tripling capacity and doubling manufacturing sites since 2023. Supply for the upcoming season already matches last year's total distribution, with ongoing production ensuring continued availability.



