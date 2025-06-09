Rio Tinto is taking its innovation strategy directly to entrepreneurs, researchers and innovators at London Tech Week as it works to accelerate the breakthroughs needed to sustainably deliver the materials the world needs.

The only mining company at London Tech Week, Rio Tinto will lead discussions on how to meet the soaring global demand for critical minerals, deliver materials at scale more sustainably, and harness innovation to deliver the technologies of tomorrow, from AI to electrification to renewables.

Rio Tinto Chief Innovation Officer Dan Walker said: "Innovation is in our DNA. For over 150 years, Rio Tinto has operated at the intersection of mining and technology, and there has never been a time when innovation is needed more.

"As the world faces increasingly complex challenges, from climate change and urbanisation to the energy transition and electrification, meeting the world's needs requires more materials, delivered faster, more sustainably, and with a lighter footprint at every step.

"These are deeply complex issues that no organisation can solve alone. We want to find the very best innovators and entrepreneurs to join our global network of startups, universities, tech leaders and governments to help turn bold ideas into real-world solutions."

Rio Tinto's expanding innovation ecosystem includes its Accelerator Program, run in partnership with early-stage investor Founders Factory, and its Ventures Fund, which support high-potential startups mining and sustainability.

Last year, Rio Tinto also invested $150 million to launch the Rio Tinto Centre for Future Materials, in collaboration with five world-leading universities, to advance transformational research to accelerate progress towards net zero. Led by Imperial College London, the academic partners include The University of British Columbia, Vancouver; The University of California, Berkeley; The University of the Witwatersrand, Johannesburg; and The Australian National University, Canberra.

Rio Tinto speaking sessions at London Tech Week 2025

Monday 9 June: "Unlocking tomorrow's tech: powering innovation that ensures the sustainable supply of the materials that matter" Rio Tinto CEO Jakob Stausholm in conversation with Dan Walker, Chief Innovation Officer (Main Stage)

Wednesday 11 June: "Creating the Future from Campus: Why Are University Spinouts So Important for Innovation?" - Panel featuring Marie-Pierre Paquin, Rio Tinto Head of Science Partnerships (Founders Stage)

Wednesday 11 June: "Why the future depends on blurring the lines between Mining and ClimateTech" Panel moderated by Pekka Santasalo, Rio Tinto Head of Growth Ventures, with founders from three startups backed by Rio Tinto (Impact Stage)

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250609521541/en/

Contacts:

Please direct all enquiries to media.enquiries@riotinto.com

Media Relations,

United Kingdom

Matthew Klar

M +44 7796 630 637

David Outhwaite

M +44 7787 597 493

Media Relations,

Australia

Matt Chambers

M +61 433 525 739

Michelle Lee

M +61 458 609 322

Rachel Pupazzoni

M +61 438 875 469

Media Relations,

Canada

Simon Letendre

M +1 514 796 4973

Malika Cherry

M +1 418 592 7293

Vanessa Damha

M +1 514 715 2152

Media Relations,

US

Jesse Riseborough

M +1 202 394 9480

Rio Tinto plc

6 St James's Square

London SW1Y 4AD

United Kingdom

T +44 20 7781 2000

Registered in England

No. 719885

Rio Tinto Limited

Level 43, 120 Collins Street

Melbourne 3000

Australia

T +61 3 9283 3333

Registered in Australia

ABN 96 004 458 404

riotinto.com

Category: General