Irisity AB: CEO comments on 2024 full year results

Gothenburg, Sweden - June 9, 2025 - Irisity AB (publ), a global leader in AI-powered video analytics, reports 2024 was a year focused on strategic transformation including streamlining operations, segmenting customer focus, and setting the foundation for long-term profitability. While the year was not without challenges, we took important steps forward in these plans.

During the year we made five strategic investments into Irisity to achieve the board's mandate in creating a path toward long-term growth and profitability. These investments were in expanding our sales organization, streamlined our service delivery, midmarket product offering in acquiring Ultinous, added additional software services to grow monthly recurring revenues and adopted the use of generative AI to increase customer fit and scalability at a lower R&D investment.

Looking forward, we will leverage the investments we've made over the past year to improve Irisity's financial results, shareholder value and commercial activity.

Keven Marier

Chief Executive Officer, Irisity AB (publ)

Key figures full year 2024:

• Net sales: MSEK 88.4 (117.6)

• Gross margin: 75.4% (85.9%)

• EBITDA: MSEK -92.5 (-16.4)

• Profit after tax: MSEK -216.1 (-132.5)

• Cash and cash equivalents at year-end: MSEK 7.6 (13.6)

The 2024 Annual Report is available at www.irisity.com



For further information:

Keven Marier, Irisity CEO

Phone: +46 771 41 11 00

E-mail: keven.marier@irisity.com

About Irisity

Irisity's AI Open Platform enhances any camera and video management system by integrating a choice of advanced AI and video metadata management featuring hybrid architecture, built-in anonymization, and flexible deployment (on-premises, cloud, or hybrid). Globally trusted in over 3000 locations, our platform delivers real-time, efficient, and precise data, augmenting human decisions to improve safety, operational efficiency and organizational intelligence.

The Irisity AB (publ) share is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market, with the ticker IRIS, the Company's Certified Adviser is DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB.

Sweden| USA | Israel | Singapore | UAE | Colombia | Brazil | Argentina | Australia | United Kingdom | Mexico | Hungary