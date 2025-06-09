The Diverse Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
LONDON, United Kingdom, June 09
The Diverse Income Trust plc
09thJune 2025
The Diverse Income Trust plc
It is announced that at the close of business on 06thJune 2025, the unaudited Net Asset Value per share of The Diverse Income Trust plc is:
With the portfolio valued on a fair value basis:
Including current period revenue to
06th June 2025 107.77p per ordinary share
Excluding current period revenue 104.88p per ordinary share
Legal Entity Identifier 2138005QFXYHJM551U45
09thJune 2025
