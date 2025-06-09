KeyBank Provides $58 Million of Financing for Affordable Multifamily Housing in California

CLEVELAND, OH / ACCESS Newswire / June 9, 2025 / KeyBank Community Development Lending and Investment (CDLI) provided a $58 million construction loan to finance the new construction of an affordable multifamily housing property in Palmdale, California, within Los Angeles County.

Maison's Village II will include 66 single family lots totaling 191 units. There will be 64 one-bedroom units, 46 two-bedroom units, 57 three-bedroom units, and 22 four-bedroom units available to families earning at or below 30%, 50%, 60%, and 70% of area median income (AMI). Each site will include a garage, with additional on-street parking, and amenities such as a pool, recreation building, and an on-site management office. The project is nearly identical to Maison's Village I, an adjacent housing development, which KeyBank provided construction financing for in 2022.

The sponsor and developer, Ravello Holdings, is a Southern California based real estate development firm with decades of experience in affordable multifamily projects. Maison's Village II received additional funding in the form of a $30 million permanent loan and $1.6 million soft financing from the California Housing Finance Agency (CalHFA) and $36.8 million in low-income housing tax credit equity (LIHTC) from WNC & Associates.

Matthew Haas of KeyBank CDLI structured the financing.

About KeyBank Community Development Lending and Investment

KeyBank Community Development Lending and Investment (CDLI) finances projects that stabilize and revitalize communities across all 50 states. As one of the top affordable housing capital providers in the country, KeyBank's platform brings together construction, acquisition, bridge-to-re-syndication, and preservation loans, as well as lines of credit, Agency and HUD permanent mortgage executions, and equity investments for low-income housing projects, especially Low-Income Housing Tax Credit (LIHTC) financing. KeyBank has earned 11 consecutive "Outstanding" ratings on the Community Reinvestment Act exam, from the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, making it the first U.S. national bank among the 25 largest to do so since the Act's passage in 1977.

About KeyCorp

In 2025, KeyCorp celebrates its bicentennial, marking 200 years of service to clients and communities from Maine to Alaska. To learn more, visit KeyBank Heritage Center. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Key is one of the nation's largest bank-based financial services companies, with assets of approximately $189 billion at March 31, 2025.

Key provides deposit, lending, cash management, and investment services to individuals and businesses in 15 states under the name KeyBank National Association through a network of approximately 1,000 branches and approximately 1,200 ATMs. Key also provides a broad range of sophisticated corporate and investment banking products, such as merger and acquisition advice, public and private debt and equity, syndications and derivatives to middle market companies in selected industries throughout the United States under the KeyBanc Capital Markets trade name. For more information, visit?https://www.key.com/. KeyBank Member FDIC.

