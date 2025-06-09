Meridian Bank Sponsors DSHA Homebuyers Fair

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE / ACCESS Newswire / June 9, 2025 / Meridian Bank announced it will be the exclusive Platinum Sponsor of the Delaware State Housing Authority (DSHA) Homebuyers Fair "Destination Homeownership," to be held at the University of Delaware's Clayton Hall Conference Center, 100 Hollowell Dr., Newark, DE, on June 21, 2025, from 9:00am-3:00pm.

"Destination Homeownership" is designed as a resource for Delawareans looking to buy their first home, their next home, and for others who are considering a move to the First State. It brings together lenders, real estate agents, closing attorneys, home inspectors and more, who will guide attendees through every step of the home-buying journey.

"We appreciate DSHA's commitment to providing resources that enhance home affordability, particularly among low- and moderate-income homebuyers who may have thought homeownership was out of reach in the current market," commented Meridian Bank Mortgage Delaware Manager, Mike Heckman.

Meridian Bank Mortgage operates three mortgage offices in the First State, located in Wilmington, Dover and Seaford, and currently has 24 Delaware-based Mortgage Loan Originators along with a Delaware-based residential mortgage operations team. Meridian Bank offers an extensive portfolio of loan products, grants and down payment assistance options to homebuyers and has originated more Delaware State Housing Authority (DSHA) mortgages than any other bank over the last decade.

About Meridian Corporation

Meridian Bank, the wholly owned subsidiary of Meridian Corporation (Nasdaq:MRBK), serves Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland and Florida through a network of bank branches, mortgage and wealth management offices. Offering a full suite of financial products and services, Meridian specializes in business and industrial lending, retail and commercial real estate lending, electronic payments and wealth management solutions, along with a menu of high-yield depository products, all supported by robust online and mobile access. For additional information, visit www.meridianbanker.com. Member FDIC. Equal Housing Lender.

Contact Information

Mike Heckman

Meridian Bank Mortgage Delaware Manager

mheckman@meridianbanker.com

302.504.5396

SOURCE: Meridian Bank

