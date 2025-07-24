Meridian Corporation Reports Second Quarter 2025 Results and Announces a Quarterly Dividend of $0.125 per Common Share

MALVERN, Pa., July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meridian Corporation (Nasdaq: MRBK) today reported:

Three Months Ended (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) June 30,

2025 March 31,

2025 June 30,

2024 Income: Net income $ 5,592 $ 2,399 $ 3,326 Diluted earnings per common share 0.49 0.21 0.30 Pre-provision net revenue (PPNR) (1) 11,090 8,357 7,072 (1) See Non-GAAP reconciliation in the Appendix

Net income for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 was $5.6 million, or $0.49 per diluted share, up $3.2 million, or 133%, from prior quarter.



Pre-provision net revenue 1 for the quarter was $11.1 million, an improvement of $4.0 million, or 57%. from Q2'2024.



for the quarter was $11.1 million, an improvement of $4.0 million, or 57%. from Q2'2024. Net interest margin was 3.54% for the second quarter of 2025, while loan yield improved to 7.24%, from prior quarter.



Return on average assets and return on average equity for the second quarter of 2025 were 0.90% and 12.68%, respectively.



Total assets at June 30, 2025 were $2.5 billion, compared to $2.5 billion at March 31, 2025 and $2.4 billion at June 30, 2024.



Commercial loans, excluding leases, increased $33.2 million, or 2% from prior quarter.



On July 24, 2025, the Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.125 per common share, payable August 18, 2025 to shareholders of record as of August 11, 2025.



Christopher J. Annas, Chairman and CEO commented:

"Meridian's second quarter 2025 earnings of $5.6 million were substantially above first quarter 2025, benefiting from improving margin, SBA loan sales and mortgage seasonality. PPNR was up 33% over the same period, reflecting overall healthy growth in our business units and good expense control. Loan growth was 2.5% for the quarter but was negatively impacted by a large SBA loan sale and the planned paydowns in our lease group. We continue to forecast loan growth in the 8-10% range for the year. Management is intensely focused on reducing the nonperforming loans, historically high for us, but negotiations and lengthy court schedules will slow the process.

Meridian Wealth Partners continued its solid performance with pre-tax income of $604 thousand for the quarter. We have hired senior managers in this unit to further our growth, and capture a greater percentage of opportunities from our loan groups. The mortgage team is performing nicely but still facing a lack of homes for sale in our Philadelphia metro and Baltimore markets. It had a big turnaround from the first quarter, but volume might have been significantly higher if the inventory was sufficient.

Our principal Philadelphia metro market is healthy and vibrant, and we have not yet seen the impact of economic uncertainties. We are excited about our market penetration in all segments, and believe this will propel us to greater performance."

Select Condensed Financial Information

As of or for the three months ended (Unaudited) June 30,

2025 March 31,

2025 December 31,

2024 September 30,

2024 June 30,

2024 (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Income: Net income $ 5,592 $ 2,399 $ 5,600 $ 4,743 $ 3,326 Basic earnings per common share 0.50 0.21 0.50 0.43 0.30 Diluted earnings per common share 0.49 0.21 0.49 0.42 0.30 Net interest income 21,159 19,776 19,299 18,242 16,846 Balance Sheet: Total assets $ 2,510,938 $ 2,528,888 $ 2,385,867 $ 2,387,721 $ 2,351,584 Loans, net of fees and costs 2,108,250 2,071,675 2,030,437 2,008,396 1,988,535 Total deposits 2,110,374 2,128,742 2,005,368 1,978,927 1,915,436 Non-interest bearing deposits 237,042 323,485 240,858 237,207 224,040 Stockholders' equity 178,020 173,568 171,522 167,450 162,382 Balance Sheet Average Balances: Total assets $ 2,491,627 $ 2,420,571 $ 2,434,270 $ 2,373,261 $ 2,319,295 Total interest earning assets 2,404,952 2,330,224 2,342,651 2,277,523 2,222,177 Loans, net of fees and costs 2,113,411 2,039,676 2,029,739 1,997,574 1,972,740 Total deposits 2,095,028 2,036,208 2,043,505 1,960,145 1,919,954 Non-interest bearing deposits 249,745 244,161 259,118 246,310 229,040 Stockholders' equity 176,946 174,734 171,214 165,309 162,119 Performance Ratios (Annualized): Return on average assets 0.90 % 0.40 % 0.92 % 0.80 % 0.58 % Return on average equity 12.68 % 5.57 % 13.01 % 11.41 % 8.25 %

Income Statement - Second Quarter 2025 Compared to First Quarter 2025

Second quarter net income increased $3.2 million, or 133.1%, to $5.6 million as net interest income increased $1.4 million, the provision for credit losses decreased $1.4 million, and non-interest income increased $4.0 million. These improvements to net income were partially offset by a $2.6 million increase to non-interest expense over the prior quarter. Detailed explanations of the major categories of income and expense follow below.

Net Interest income

The rate/volume analysis table below analyzes dollar changes in the components of interest income and interest expense as they relate to the change in balances (volume) and the change in interest rates (rate) of tax-equivalent net interest income for the periods indicated and allocated by rate and volume. Changes in interest income and/or expense related to changes attributable to both volume and rate have been allocated proportionately based on the relationship of the absolute dollar amount of the change in each category.

Three Months Ended (dollars in thousands) June 30,

2025 March 31,

2025 $ Change % Change Change due

to rate Change due

to volume Interest income: Cash and cash equivalents $ 427 $ 613 $ (186 ) (30.3 )% $ 15 $ (201 ) Investment securities - taxable 1,792 1,693 99 5.8 % (10 ) 109 Investment securities - tax exempt (1) 364 387 (23 ) (5.9 )% (21 ) (2 ) Loans held for sale 495 333 162 48.6 % (15 ) 177 Loans held for investment (1) 38,204 36,218 1,986 5.5 % 320 1,666 Total loans 38,699 36,551 2,148 5.9 % 305 1,843 Total interest income $ 41,282 $ 39,244 $ 2,038 5.2 % $ 289 $ 1,749 Interest expense: Interest-bearing demand deposits $ 1,354 $ 1,229 $ 125 10.2 % $ (51 ) $ 176 Money market and savings deposits 8,097 7,808 289 3.7 % 65 224 Time deposits 7,850 7,831 19 0.2 % (170 ) 189 Total interest - bearing deposits 17,301 16,868 433 2.6 % (156 ) 589 Borrowings 1,672 1,469 203 13.8 % 10 193 Subordinated debentures 1,079 1,055 24 2.3 % 22 2 Total interest expense 20,052 19,392 660 3.4 % (124 ) 784 Net interest income differential $ 21,230 $ 19,852 $ 1,378 6.94 % $ 413 $ 965 (1) Reflected on a tax-equivalent basis.

Interest income increased $2.0 million quarter-over-quarter on a tax equivalent basis, driven by increased average balances of interest earning assets and to a lesser degree by higher yields on those assets. Average interest earning assets increased by $74.7 million, and contributed $1.7 million to interest income, while the yield on earnings assets increased 6 basis points and contributed $289 thousand to interest income.

Average total loans, excluding residential loans for sale, increased $73.6 million. The largest drivers of this increase were commercial, commercial real estate, construction, and small business loans which on a combined basis increased $72.4 million on average, partially offset by a decrease in average leases of $9.4 million. Home equity, residential real estate, consumer and other loans held in portfolio increased on a combined basis $10.7 million on average.

Interest expense increased $660 thousand, quarter-over-quarter, due to higher volume of interest-bearing deposits and borrowings. Interest expense on total deposits increased $433 thousand and interest expense on borrowings increased $227 thousand. During the period, interest-bearing checking accounts and money market accounts increased $20.7 million and $18.3 million on average, respectively, while time deposits increased $14.2 million on average. Borrowings increased $14.5 million on average. On a rate basis, interest-bearing checking accounts and time deposits experienced a decrease in the cost, with the overall cost of deposits dropping 5 basis points.

Overall the net interest margin increased 8 basis points to 3.54% as the cost of funds declined and the yield on earning assets increased.

Provision for Credit Losses

The overall provision for credit losses for the second quarter decreased $1.4 million to $3.8 million, from $5.2 million in the first quarter. The lower provisioning reflects the drop in non-performing loans, a decrease in specific reserves required, as well as a lower level of loan growth quarter over quarter. Loan growth was impacted by the sale of SBA loans for the quarter, which exceeded the amount sold in the first quarter by $27.4 million.

Non-interest income

The following table presents the components of non-interest income for the periods indicated:

Three Months Ended (Dollars in thousands) June 30,

2025 March 31,

2025 $ Change % Change Mortgage banking income $ 5,762 $ 3,393 $ 2,369 69.8 % Wealth management income 1,492 1,535 (43 ) (2.8 )% SBA loan income 1,988 748 1,240 165.8 % Earnings on investment in life insurance 240 222 18 8.1 % Net gain (loss) on sale of MSRs 467 (52 ) 519 (998.1 )% Net change in the fair value of derivative instruments (102 ) 149 (251 ) (168.5 )% Net change in the fair value of loans held-for-sale 171 102 69 67.6 % Net change in the fair value of loans held-for-investment 190 170 20 11.8 % Net gain (loss) on hedging activity 16 21 (5 ) (23.8 )% Other 1,064 1,036 28 2.7 % Total non-interest income $ 11,288 $ 7,324 $ 3,964 54.1 %

Total non-interest income increased $4.0 million, or 54.1%, quarter-over-quarter largely due to a $2.4 million positive improvement in mortgage banking income, combined with a $1.2 million increase in SBA loan income from the sale of SBA loans, and a $467 thousand gain recognized on the sale of MSRs. Mortgage loan sales increased $63.5 million or 42.9% quarter-over-quarter driving higher gain on sale income in addition to an improvement in the overall margin, leading to the higher level of mortgage banking income.

SBA loan income increased $1.2 million as the volume of SBA loans sold was up $27.4 million to $39.5 million, for the quarter-ended June 30, 2025 compared to the quarter-ended March 31, 2025. The gross margin on SBA sales was 6.2% for the quarter, down from 8.7% for the previous quarter. The sale included seasoned loans from 2021 & 2022 for which the market premium was much lower.

Non-interest expense

The following table presents the components of non-interest expense for the periods indicated:

Three Months Ended (Dollars in thousands) June 30,

2025 March 31,

2025 $ Change % Change Salaries and employee benefits $ 13,179 $ 11,385 $ 1,794 15.8 % Occupancy and equipment 1,037 1,338 (301 ) (22.5 )% Professional fees 1,164 763 401 52.6 % Data processing and software 1,706 1,479 227 15.3 % Advertising and promotion 1,277 779 498 63.9 % Pennsylvania bank shares tax 269 269 - - % Other 2,725 2,730 (5 ) (0.2 )% Total non-interest expense $ 21,357 $ 18,743 $ 2,614 13.9 %

Overall salaries and benefits increased $1.8 million. Bank and wealth segments combined increased $1.4 million, while the mortgage segment increased $407 thousand. Bank and wealth segment salaries and employee benefits increased due to an increase of 12 full-time equivalent employees, as well as an increase in incentives and other benefits. Mortgage segment salaries, commissions, and employee benefits expense are impacted by volume and increased commensurate with the higher level of originations. Occupancy and equipment expense decreased $301 thousand due to a full quarter of savings realized from office lease terminations that occurred in the last few quarters. Professional fees increased $401 thousand over the prior period due to increases in legal, accounting, and other professional fees, while advertising and promotion expenses increased $498 thousand due to the timing of business development activities that typically increase this time of year, including special events.

Balance Sheet - June 30, 2025 Compared to March 31, 2025

Total assets decreased $18.0 million, or 0.7%, to $2.5 billion as of June 30, 2025 from $2.5 billion at March 31, 2025. Interest-earning cash and fed funds decreased $84.7 million, or 74.1%, to $29.6 million as of June 30, 2025 from March 31, 2025, as a temporary deposit at the end of the prior quarter of $103 million from a long standing customer, was eventually withdrawn after being on hand for several weeks.

Portfolio loans grew $36.2 million, or 1.7% quarter-over-quarter. This growth was generated from commercial & industrial loans which increased $32.0 million, or 8.6%, commercial mortgage loans which increased $10.3 million, or 1.2%, and construction loans which increased $7.3 million, or 2.6%. SBA loan balances decreased $16.4 million, or 10.2%, from March 31, 2025, due to the increase in sales of such loans in the second quarter as discussed above in the non-interest income section. Lease financings also decreased $9.0 million, or 13.5% from March 31, 2025, partially offsetting the above noted loan growth, but this decline was expected.

Total deposits decreased $18.4 million, or 0.9% quarter-over-quarter, led by a decline in non-interest bearing deposit of $86.4 million due to the impact of the $103 million temporary deposit discussed above, but this decline was largely offset by an increase of $68.1 million in interest-bearing deposits. Money market accounts and savings accounts increased a combined $8.7 million, while interest bearing demand deposits increased $12.8 million, and time deposits increased $46.6 million from largely wholesale efforts. Overall borrowings decreased $625 thousand, or 0.4% quarter-over-quarter.

Total stockholders' equity increased by $4.5 million from March 31, 2025, to $178.0 million as of June 30, 2025. Changes to equity for the current quarter included net income of $5.6 million, less dividends paid of $1.4 million, offset by a decrease of $102 thousand in other comprehensive income. The Community Bank Leverage Ratio for the Bank was 9.32% at June 30, 2025.

Asset Quality Summary

There was a positive improvement in the level of non-performing loans in the second quarter as they decreased $1.7 million to $50.5 million at June 30, 2025 compared to $52.2 million at March 31, 2025. This decline in non-performing loans was largely the result of the repossession of a billboard asset from a commercial loan relationship and a commercial real estate property from a separate commercial loan relationship. These assets were reclassified into OREO and other repossessed assets on the balance sheet at June 30, 2025. The decline in non-performing loans was partially offset by additional SBA loans that became non-performing during the quarter. Included in non-performing loans are $19.4 million of SBA loans of which $10.0 million, or 52%, are guaranteed by the SBA. The SBA portfolio was subject to the Fed's rapid rate increase and $13.8 million, or 71% of these non-performing loans originated in 2020-2021 when rates were lower by over 500 basis points. As a result of these changes in non-performing loans, the ratio of non-performing loans to total loans decreased 14 bps to 2.35% as of June 30, 2025, from 2.49% as of March 31, 2025.

Net charge-offs increased to $3.6 million, or 0.17% of total average loans for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, compared to net charge-offs of $2.8 million, or 0.14%, for the quarter ended March 31, 2025. Second quarter charge-offs consisted of $2.2 million in SBA loans, $972 thousand of small ticket equipment leases, and $583 thousand in commercial loans partly related to the repossession of loan collateral discussed above. Overall there were recoveries of $380 thousand, mainly related to leases.

The ratio of allowance for credit losses to total loans held for investment was 1.00% as of June 30, 2025, relatively flat from 1.01% as of March 31, 2025. The baseline quantitative and qualitative reserve factors increased in the second quarter ACL calculation, offset by the impact of a lower reserve need as specific reserves declined. As of June 30, 2025 there were specific reserves of $3.3 million against individually evaluated loans, a decrease of $1.7 million from $5.0 million in specific reserves as of March 31, 2025.

About Meridian Corporation

Meridian Bank, the wholly owned subsidiary of Meridian Corporation, is an innovative community bank serving Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware and Maryland. Through its 17 offices, including banking branches and mortgage locations, Meridian offers a full suite of financial products and services. Meridian specializes in business and industrial lending, retail and commercial real estate lending, electronic payments, and wealth management solutions through Meridian Wealth Partners. Meridian also offers a broad menu of high-yield depository products supported by robust online and mobile access. For additional information, visit our website at www.meridianbanker.com. Member FDIC.

"Safe Harbor" Statement

In addition to historical information, this press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include statements with respect to Meridian Corporation's strategies, goals, beliefs, expectations, estimates, intentions, capital raising efforts, financial condition and results of operations, future performance and business. Statements preceded by, followed by, or that include the words "may," "could," "should," "pro forma," "looking forward," "would," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "plan," or similar expressions generally indicate a forward-looking statement. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that are subject to change based on various important factors (some of which, in whole or in part, are beyond Meridian Corporation's control). Numerous competitive, economic, regulatory, legal and technological factors, risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially include, without limitation, credit losses and the credit risk of our commercial and consumer loan products; changes in the level of charge-offs and changes in estimates of the adequacy of the allowance for credit losses, or ACL; cyber-security concerns; rapid technological developments and changes; increased competitive pressures; changes in spreads on interest-earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities; changes in general economic conditions and conditions within the securities markets; escalating tariff and other trade policies and the resulting impacts on market volatility and global trade; unanticipated changes in our liquidity position; unanticipated changes in regulatory and governmental policies impacting interest rates and financial markets; legislation affecting the financial services industry as a whole, and Meridian Corporation, in particular; changes in accounting policies, practices or guidance; developments affecting the industry and the soundness of financial institutions and further disruption to the economy and U.S. banking system; among others, could cause Meridian Corporation's financial performance to differ materially from the goals, plans, objectives, intentions and expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements. Meridian Corporation cautions that the foregoing factors are not exclusive, and neither such factors nor any such forward-looking statement takes into account the impact of any future events. All forward-looking statements and information set forth herein are based on management's current beliefs and assumptions as of the date hereof and speak only as of the date they are made. For a more complete discussion of the assumptions, risks and uncertainties related to our business, you are encouraged to review Meridian Corporation's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and subsequently filed quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K that update or provide information in addition to the information included in the Form 10-K and Form 10-Q filings, if any. Meridian Corporation does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time by Meridian Corporation or by or on behalf of Meridian Bank.

MERIDIAN CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES FINANCIAL RATIOS (Unaudited) (Dollar amounts and shares in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended June 30,

2025 March 31,

2025 December 31,

2024 September 30,

2024 June 30,

2024 Earnings and Per Share Data: Net income $ 5,592 $ 2,399 $ 5,600 $ 4,743 $ 3,326 Basic earnings per common share $ 0.50 $ 0.21 $ 0.50 $ 0.43 $ 0.30 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.49 $ 0.21 $ 0.49 $ 0.42 $ 0.30 Common shares outstanding 11,297 11,285 11,240 11,229 11,191 Performance Ratios: Return on average assets (2) 0.90 % 0.40 % 0.92 % 0.80 % 0.58 % Return on average equity (2) 12.68 5.57 13.01 11.41 8.25 Net interest margin (tax-equivalent) (2) 3.54 3.46 3.29 3.20 3.06 Yield on earning assets (tax-equivalent) (2) 6.89 6.83 6.81 7.06 6.98 Cost of funds (2) 3.52 3.56 3.71 4.05 4.10 Efficiency ratio 65.82 % 69.16 % 65.72 % 70.67 % 72.89 % Asset Quality Ratios: Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans 0.17 % 0.14 % 0.34 % 0.11 % 0.20 % Non-performing loans to total loans 2.35 2.49 2.19 2.20 1.84 Non-performing assets to total assets 2.14 2.07 1.90 1.97 1.68 Allowance for credit losses to: Total loans and other finance receivables 0.99 1.01 0.91 1.09 1.09 Total loans and other finance receivables (excluding loans at fair value) (1) 1.00 1.01 0.91 1.10 1.10 Non-performing loans 41.26 % 39.90 % 40.86 % 48.66 % 57.66 % Capital Ratios: Book value per common share $ 15.76 $ 15.38 $ 15.26 $ 14.91 $ 14.51 Tangible book value per common share $ 15.44 $ 15.06 $ 14.93 $ 14.58 $ 14.17 Total equity/Total assets 7.09 % 6.86 % 7.19 % 7.01 % 6.91 % Tangible common equity/Tangible assets - Corporation (1) 6.96 6.73 7.05 6.87 6.76 Tangible common equity/Tangible assets - Bank (1) 8.96 8.61 9.06 8.95 8.85 Tier 1 leverage ratio - Bank 9.32 9.30 9.21 9.32 9.33 Common tier 1 risk-based capital ratio - Bank 10.53 10.15 10.33 10.17 9.84 Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio - Bank 10.53 10.15 10.33 10.17 9.84 Total risk-based capital ratio - Bank 11.54 % 11.14 % 11.20 % 11.22 % 10.84 % (1) See Non-GAAP reconciliation in the Appendix (2) Annualized

MERIDIAN CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited) (Dollar amounts and shares in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30,

2025 March 31,

2025 June 30,

2024 June 30,

2025 June 30,

2024 Interest income: Loans and other finance receivables, including fees $ 38,697 $ 36,549 $ 36,486 $ 75,246 $ 71,825 Securities - taxable 1,792 1,693 1,324 3,485 2,575 Securities - tax-exempt 295 313 324 608 649 Cash and cash equivalents 427 613 331 1,040 631 Total interest income 41,211 39,168 38,465 80,379 75,680 Interest expense: Deposits 17,301 16,868 18,991 34,169 36,383 Borrowings and subordinated debentures 2,751 2,524 2,628 5,275 5,842 Total interest expense 20,052 19,392 21,619 39,444 42,225 Net interest income 21,159 19,776 16,846 40,935 33,455 Provision for credit losses 3,803 5,212 2,680 9,015 5,546 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 17,356 14,564 14,166 31,920 27,909 Non-interest income: Mortgage banking income 5,762 3,393 5,420 9,155 9,054 Wealth management income 1,492 1,535 1,444 3,027 2,761 SBA loan income 1,988 748 785 2,736 1,771 Earnings on investment in life insurance 240 222 215 462 422 Net gain (loss) on sale of MSRs 467 (52 ) - 415 - Net change in the fair value of derivative instruments (102 ) 149 203 47 278 Net change in the fair value of loans held-for-sale 171 102 (29 ) 273 (31 ) Net change in the fair value of loans held-for-investment 190 170 (24 ) 360 (199 ) Net gain (loss) on hedging activity 16 21 (63 ) 37 (82 ) Other 1,064 1,036 1,293 2,100 3,254 Total non-interest income 11,288 7,324 9,244 18,612 17,228 Non-interest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 13,179 11,385 11,437 24,564 22,010 Occupancy and equipment 1,037 1,338 1,230 2,375 2,463 Professional fees 1,164 763 1,029 1,927 2,527 Data processing and software 1,706 1,479 1,506 3,185 3,038 Advertising and promotion 1,277 779 989 2,056 1,737 Pennsylvania bank shares tax 269 269 274 538 548 Other 2,725 2,730 2,553 5,455 4,869 Total non-interest expense 21,357 18,743 19,018 40,100 37,192 Income before income taxes 7,287 3,145 4,392 10,432 7,945 Income tax expense 1,695 746 1,066 2,441 1,943 Net income $ 5,592 $ 2,399 $ 3,326 $ 7,991 $ 6,002 Basic earnings per common share $ 0.50 $ 0.21 $ 0.30 $ 0.71 $ 0.54 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.49 $ 0.21 $ 0.30 $ 0.70 $ 0.54 Basic weighted average shares outstanding 11,228 11,205 11,096 11,215 11,092 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 11,392 11,446 11,150 11,415 11,178

MERIDIAN CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CONDITION (Unaudited) (Dollar amounts and shares in thousands, except per share amounts) June 30,

2025 March 31,

2025 December 31,

2024 September 30,

2024 June 30,

2024 Assets: Cash and due from banks $ 20,604 $ 16,976 $ 5,598 $ 12,542 $ 8,457 Interest-bearing deposits at other banks 29,570 113,620 21,864 19,805 15,601 Federal funds sold - 629 - - - Cash and cash equivalents 50,174 131,225 27,462 32,347 24,058 Securities available-for-sale, at fair value 187,902 185,221 174,304 171,568 159,141 Securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost 32,642 32,720 33,771 33,833 35,089 Equity investments 2,130 2,126 2,086 2,166 2,088 Mortgage loans held for sale, at fair value 44,078 28,047 32,413 46,602 54,278 Loans and other finance receivables, net of fees and costs 2,108,250 2,071,675 2,030,437 2,008,396 1,988,535 Allowance for credit losses (20,851 ) (20,827 ) (18,438 ) (21,965 ) (21,703 ) Loans and other finance receivables, net of the allowance for credit losses 2,087,399 2,050,848 2,011,999 1,986,431 1,966,832 Restricted investment in bank stock 9,162 8,369 7,753 8,542 10,044 Bank premises and equipment, net 12,320 12,028 12,151 12,807 13,114 Bank owned life insurance 30,175 29,935 29,712 29,489 29,267 Accrued interest receivable 10,334 10,345 9,958 10,012 9,973 OREO and other repossessed assets 3,148 249 276 1,967 1,967 Deferred income taxes 5,314 5,136 4,669 3,537 3,950 Servicing assets 3,658 4,284 4,382 4,364 11,341 Servicing assets held for sale - - - 6,609 - Goodwill 899 899 899 899 899 Intangible assets 2,665 2,716 2,767 2,818 2,869 Other assets 28,938 24,740 31,265 33,730 26,674 Total assets $ 2,510,938 $ 2,528,888 $ 2,385,867 $ 2,387,721 $ 2,351,584 Liabilities: Deposits: Non-interest bearing $ 237,042 $ 323,485 $ 240,858 $ 237,207 $ 224,040 Interest bearing: Interest checking 173,865 161,055 141,439 133,429 130,062 Money market and savings deposits 956,448 947,795 913,536 822,837 787,479 Time deposits 743,019 696,407 709,535 785,454 773,855 Total interest-bearing deposits 1,873,332 1,805,257 1,764,510 1,741,720 1,691,396 Total deposits 2,110,374 2,128,742 2,005,368 1,978,927 1,915,436 Borrowings 138,965 139,590 124,471 144,880 187,260 Subordinated debentures 49,792 49,761 49,743 49,928 49,897 Accrued interest payable 7,059 7,404 6,860 7,017 7,709 Other liabilities 26,728 29,823 27,903 39,519 28,900 Total liabilities 2,332,918 2,355,320 2,214,345 2,220,271 2,189,202 Stockholders' equity: Common stock 13,300 13,288 13,243 13,232 13,194 Surplus 82,184 82,026 81,545 81,002 80,639 Treasury stock (26,079 ) (26,079 ) (26,079 ) (26,079 ) (26,079 ) Unearned common stock held by ESOP (1,006 ) (1,006 ) (1,006 ) (1,204 ) (1,204 ) Retained earnings 117,132 112,952 111,961 107,765 104,420 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (7,511 ) (7,613 ) (8,142 ) (7,266 ) (8,588 ) Total stockholders' equity 178,020 173,568 171,522 167,450 162,382 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,510,938 $ 2,528,888 $ 2,385,867 $ 2,387,721 $ 2,351,584

MERIDIAN CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND SEGMENT INFORMATION (Unaudited) (Dollar amounts and shares in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended June 30,

2025 March 31,

2025 December 31,

2024 September 30,

2024 June 30,

2024 Interest income $ 41,211 $ 39,168 $ 40,028 $ 40,319 $ 38,465 Interest expense 20,052 19,392 20,729 22,077 21,619 Net interest income 21,159 19,776 19,299 18,242 16,846 Provision for credit losses 3,803 5,212 3,572 2,282 2,680 Non-interest income 11,288 7,324 13,279 10,831 9,244 Non-interest expense 21,357 18,743 21,411 20,546 19,018 Income before income tax expense 7,287 3,145 7,595 6,245 4,392 Income tax expense 1,695 746 1,995 1,502 1,066 Net Income $ 5,592 $ 2,399 $ 5,600 $ 4,743 $ 3,326 Basic weighted average shares outstanding 11,228 11,205 11,158 11,110 11,096 Basic earnings per common share $ 0.50 $ 0.21 $ 0.50 $ 0.43 $ 0.30 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 11,392 11,446 11,375 11,234 11,150 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.49 $ 0.21 $ 0.49 $ 0.42 $ 0.30

Segment Information Three Months Ended June 30, 2025 Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 (dollars in thousands) Bank Wealth Mortgage Total Bank Wealth Mortgage Total Net interest income $ 21,025 $ 63 $ 71 $ 21,159 $ 16,784 $ 36 $ 26 $ 16,846 Provision for credit losses 3,803 - - 3,803 2,680 - - 2,680 Net interest income after provision 17,222 63 71 17,356 14,104 36 26 14,166 Non-interest income 3,029 1,492 6,767 11,288 1,673 1,444 6,127 9,244 Non-interest expense 15,049 951 5,357 21,357 12,606 804 5,608 19,018 Income before income taxes $ 5,202 $ 604 $ 1,481 $ 7,287 $ 3,171 $ 676 $ 545 $ 4,392 Efficiency ratio 63 % 61 % 78 % 66 % 68 % 54 % 91 % 73 % Six Months Ended June 30, 2025 Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 (dollars in thousands) Bank Wealth Mortgage Total Bank Wealth Mortgage Total Net interest income $ 40,730 $ 73 $ 132 $ 40,935 $ 33,376 $ 30 $ 49 $ 33,455 Provision for credit losses 9,015 - - 9,015 5,546 - - 5,546 Net interest income after provision 31,715 73 132 31,920 27,830 30 49 27,909 Non-interest income 4,942 3,027 10,643 18,612 3,550 2,760 10,918 17,228 Non-interest expense 27,809 1,768 10,523 40,100 24,669 1,636 10,887 37,192 Income before income taxes $ 8,848 $ 1,332 $ 252 $ 10,432 $ 6,711 $ 1,154 $ 80 $ 7,945 Efficiency ratio 61 % 57 % 98 % 67 % 67 % 59 % 99 % 73 %

MERIDIAN CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

APPENDIX: NON-GAAP MEASURES (Unaudited)

(Dollar amounts and shares in thousands, except per share amounts)

Meridian believes that non-GAAP measures are meaningful because they reflect adjustments commonly made by management, investors, regulators and analysts. The non-GAAP disclosure have limitations as an analytical tool, should not be viewed as a substitute for performance and financial condition measures determined in accordance with GAAP, and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of Meridian's results as reported under GAAP, nor is it necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies.

Pre-Provision Net Revenue Reconciliation Three Months Ended Six Months Ended (Dollars in thousands, except per share data, Unaudited) June 30,

2025 March 31,

2025 June 30,

2024 June 30,

2025 June 30,

2024 Income before income tax expense $ 7,287 $ 3,145 $ 4,392 $ 10,432 $ 7,945 Provision for credit losses 3,803 5,212 2,680 9,015 5,546 Pre-provision net revenue $ 11,090 $ 8,357 $ 7,072 $ 19,447 $ 13,491

Pre-Provision Net Revenue Reconciliation Three Months Ended Six Months Ended (Dollars in thousands, except per share data, Unaudited) June 30,

2025 March 31,

2025 June 30,

2024 June 30,

2025 June 30,

2024 Bank $ 9,005 $ 8,860 $ 5,851 $ 17,863 $ 12,257 Wealth 604 726 676 1,332 1,154 Mortgage 1,481 (1,229 ) 545 252 80 Pre-provision net revenue $ 11,090 $ 8,357 $ 7,072 $ 19,447 $ 13,491

Allowance For Credit Losses (ACL) to Loans and Other Finance Receivables, Excluding and Loans at Fair Value June 30,

2025 March 31,

2025 December 31,

2024 September 30,

2024 June 30,

2024 Allowance for credit losses (GAAP) $ 20,851 $ 20,827 $ 18,438 $ 21,965 $ 21,703 Loans and other finance receivables (GAAP) 2,108,250 2,071,675 2,030,437 2,008,396 1,988,535 Less: Loans at fair value (14,541 ) (14,182 ) (14,501 ) (13,965 ) (12,900 ) Loans and other finance receivables, excluding loans at fair value (non-GAAP) $ 2,093,709 $ 2,057,493 $ 2,015,936 $ 1,994,431 $ 1,975,635 ACL to loans and other finance receivables (GAAP) 0.99 % 1.01 % 0.91 % 1.09 % 1.09 % ACL to loans and other finance receivables, excluding loans at fair value (non-GAAP) 1.00 % 1.01 % 0.91 % 1.10 % 1.10 %

Tangible Common Equity Ratio Reconciliation - Corporation June 30,

2025 March 31,

2025 December 31,

2024 September 30,

2024 June 30,

2024 Total stockholders' equity (GAAP) $ 178,020 $ 173,568 $ 171,522 $ 167,450 $ 162,382 Less: Goodwill and intangible assets (3,564 ) (3,615 ) (3,666 ) (3,717 ) (3,768 ) Tangible common equity (non-GAAP) 174,456 169,953 167,856 163,733 158,614 Total assets (GAAP) 2,510,938 2,528,888 2,385,867 2,387,721 2,351,584 Less: Goodwill and intangible assets (3,564 ) (3,615 ) (3,666 ) (3,717 ) (3,768 ) Tangible assets (non-GAAP) $ 2,507,374 $ 2,525,273 $ 2,382,201 $ 2,384,004 $ 2,347,816 Tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio - Corporation (non-GAAP) 6.96 % 6.73 % 7.05 % 6.87 % 6.76 %

Tangible Common Equity Ratio Reconciliation - Bank June 30,

2025 March 31,

2025 December 31,

2024 September 30,

2024 June 30,

2024 Total stockholders' equity (GAAP) $ 228,127 $ 220,768 $ 219,119 $ 217,028 $ 211,308 Less: Goodwill and intangible assets (3,564 ) (3,615 ) (3,666 ) (3,717 ) (3,768 ) Tangible common equity (non-GAAP) 224,563 217,153 215,453 213,311 207,540 Total assets (GAAP) 2,510,684 2,525,029 2,382,014 2,385,994 2,349,600 Less: Goodwill and intangible assets (3,564 ) (3,615 ) (3,666 ) (3,717 ) (3,768 ) Tangible assets (non-GAAP) $ 2,507,120 $ 2,521,414 $ 2,378,348 $ 2,382,277 $ 2,345,832 Tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio - Bank (non-GAAP) 8.96 % 8.61 % 9.06 % 8.95 % 8.85 % Tangible Book Value Reconciliation June 30,

2025 March 31,

2025 December 31,

2024 September 30,

2024 June 30,

2024 Book value per common share $ 15.76 $ 15.38 $ 15.26 $ 14.91 $ 14.51 Less: Impact of goodwill /intangible assets 0.32 0.32 0.33 0.33 0.34 Tangible book value per common share $ 15.44 $ 15.06 $ 14.93 $ 14.58 $ 14.17

