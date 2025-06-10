Anzeige
PR Newswire
10.06.2025 10:36 Uhr
139 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

AliExpress Business Introduces Enhanced Supply Chain Suite to Support Creator Commerce

LONDON, June 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AliExpress Business, a dedicated business unit within AliExpress that serves buyers and sellers worldwide, today unveiled its upgraded Supply Chain Suite-an integrated toolkit designed to help SMEs, dropshippers, content creators, and group buying organizers to bring products to market more quickly, cost-effectively, and with minimal operational burden.

The Suite provides end-to-end support for sourcing, content creation, and distribution. With features such as per-piece wholesale pricing, no minimum order quantity (MOQ) requirements, and rapid production turnaround, businesses can bring new products to market in days rather than months.

This example showcases the homepage of AliExpress Business

The enhanced Suite features four core capabilities specifically designed for today's distributed commerce landscape:

  • AI Trend Analyst: Leverages AliExpress's global consumer insights to help merchants identify high-potential, high-margin product trends in real time.
  • AI-Powered Visual Studio: Produces ready-to-market visuals tailored to different consumer segments under 60 seconds. In fashion, for instance, it enables automatic skin-tone adaptation, multilingual localization, image-to-video conversion, and AI-generated style variations to maximize resonance with target consumers.
  • Creator & Buyer Network Integration: Connects sellers with a curated network of online influencers and group buying organizers to co-launch product campaigns and expand reach through peer-driven communities.
  • "One-Shop" Web Interface: Simplifies the sharing of curated product selections via social platforms, such as WhatsApp and Facebook, helping group buying organizers promote products directly to their networks.

"Today's commerce landscape values speed, flexibility, and community connection," said a spokesperson from AliExpress Business. "Whether you're sourcing the latest trending items, producing made-to-order goods, running your own shop, or leading group purchases, our Suite gives you enterprise-grade capabilities-without bulk commitments or long lead times."

With the increasing accessibility of e-commerce technologies, micro-entrepreneurs are now equipped with digital tools to transform their operations. This enables them to collaboratively enhance the broader retail ecosystem alongside established retailers. By catering to a diverse range of business profiles-from creators monetizing their audiences to SMEs expanding their offerings-AliExpress Business bridges the gap between product innovation and mass market reach.

This example showcases the Back-end Dashboard of

Eligible participants-including creators, SMEs, and group buying organizers-can enjoy:

  • Easy store setup with no entry barrier, and per-unit wholesale pricing-no MOQ required
  • Opportunities to join official marketing campaigns hosted by AliExpress Business
  • Free credits for AI-generated content and visuals

To explore collaboration opportunities, please reach out to our team at AliExpressBusiness@aliexpress.com.

About AliExpress Business

AliExpress Business is a dedicated business unit within AliExpress that supports millions of global wholesale transactions through AI-powered product sourcing, agile manufacturing solutions, and flexible logistics options.

About AliExpress

Launched in 2010, AliExpress is a global e-commerce platform dedicated to creating a better shopping experience for hundreds of millions of consumers in more than 200 jurisdictions. In addition to the English version, the AliExpress platform is available in 15 other languages. AliExpress is part of Alibaba International Digital Commerce Group.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2707066/This_showcases_homepage_AliExpress_Business.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2707067/This_showcases_Back_end_Dashboard_One_Shop.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/aliexpress-business-introduces-enhanced-supply-chain-suite-to-support-creator-commerce-302477154.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
