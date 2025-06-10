Boehringer Ingelheim Limited: Boehringer Ingelheim and Eko Health Inc. enter digital health collaboration to improve heart murmur detection in dogs

A novel canine-specific detection algorithm is designed to improve early identification of heart disease and expand access to life-extending cardiac care for dogs





Ingelheim, Germany, and San Francisco, Calif., June 10, 2025 | Boehringer Ingelheim, a global leader in animal health, and Eko Health, a pioneer in applying artificial intelligence.

