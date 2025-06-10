The Diverse Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, June 10
TheDIVERSE INCOME TRUST PLC
The Diverse Income Trust plc
10th June 2025
The Diverse Income Trust plc
It is announced that at the close of business on 09thJune 2025, the unaudited Net Asset Value per share of The Diverse Income Trust plc is:
With the portfolio valued on a fair value basis:
Including current period revenue to
09th June 2025 108.19p per ordinary share
Excluding current period revenue 105.30p per ordinary share
Legal Entity Identifier 2138005QFXYHJM551U45
10thJune 2025
© 2025 PR Newswire