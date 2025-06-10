The Diverse Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 10

The DIVERSE INCOME TRUST PLC

The Diverse Income Trust plc

10th June 2025

The Diverse Income Trust plc

It is announced that at the close of business on 09thJune 2025, the unaudited Net Asset Value per share of The Diverse Income Trust plc is:

With the portfolio valued on a fair value basis:

Including current period revenue to

09th June 2025 108.19p per ordinary share

Excluding current period revenue 105.30p per ordinary share

Legal Entity Identifier 2138005QFXYHJM551U45

10thJune 2025