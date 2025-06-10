Anzeige
Starkes EBITDA erzielt - beginnt 2025 nun die Neubewertung?
WKN: A411LJ | ISIN: SE0024172779 | Ticker-Symbol: 9QY0
10.06.25 | 08:05
0,492 Euro
+1,65 % +0,008
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
10.06.2025 12:30 Uhr
Arctic Minerals AB: Bulletin from Annual General Meeting in Arctic Minerals AB (publ)

Arctic Minerals AB (publ) (the "Company") held its Annual General Meeting on 10 June 2025 at Advokatfirman Schjødt, Hamngatan 27 in Stockholm.

The Annual General Meeting resolved to establish the income statements and balance sheets and to distribute the unrestricted equity in accordance with the Board of Directors' proposal. The Annual General Meeting further resolved to grant discharge from liability to the members of the Board of Directors and the CEO for the financial year 2024.

The Annual General Meeting resolved that fees to the Board of Directors shall be paid in the amount of SEK 250,000 to the Chairman of the Board of Directors and SEK 150,000 to the other ordinary members of the Board of Directors, and that fees to the auditor shall be paid in accordance with approved invoice for the review of the financial reports and the administration as well as the review of the group.

Robert Behets, Peter Walker, Peter George and Krister Söderholm were elected as members of the Board of Directors for the period until the end of the next Annual General Meeting. The Annual General Meeting resolved to appoint Robert Behets as Chairman of the Board of Directors for the period until the end of the next Annual General Meeting.

The Annual General Meeting elected Öhrlings PricewaterhouseCoopers AB as auditor with Martin Johansson as the auditor in charge for the period until the end of the next Annual General Meeting.

The Annual General Meeting resolved to appoint a nomination committee in accordance with the Nomination Committee's proposal.

The Annual General Meeting resolved to authorize the Board of Directors, for the period up to the next Annual General Meeting, on one or several occasions, to adopt resolutions to issue new shares, warrants and/or convertible debentures. New issues of shares or issues of warrants and/or convertible debentures may take place with or without preferential rights for the company's shareholders and may take place in cash and with or without provisions regarding payment in kind, by set-off or other terms and conditions.

Certified Advisor

UB Corporate Finance Oy, of Helsinki, Finland, (www.unitedbankers.fi) is the Company's Certified Advisor on Nasdaq First North Growth Market, Stockholm.

Other

The Company's shares are listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market, Stockholm under the trade designation "ARCT".

For further information

see the Company's website at www.arcticminerals.se or contact:

Risto Pietilä, CEO

(+35) 840 029 3217

risto.pietila@arcticminerals.se

Peter George, Director

peter.george@arcticminerals.se

About Arctic Minerals

Arctic Minerals is a mineral exploration and development company exploring for copper, gold and critical minerals in the Nordics (Sweden, Norway and Finland). Stay up to date with the latest developments for Arctic Minerals via the Company's social media at X, Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 12.30 p.m. CEST on June 10, 2025.

