The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading 04.03.2025
Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag 04.03.2025
Aktien
1 US6406551068 NeoVolta Inc.
2 BMG210751092 Hing Yip Holdings Ltd.
3 IT0005634164 Rigsave S.p.A. BZR
4 SE0024172779 Arctic Minerals AB
5 NL0015002E73 Pryme N.V.
Anleihen
1 USU96219AB39 Wex Inc.
2 XS2916827152 Banque Internationale à Luxembourg S.A.
3 XS3016984372 Caixabank S.A.
4 USP75744AT29 Paraguay, Republik
5 AU3CB0319226 European Investment Bank (EIB)
6 US37045XFE13 General Motors Financial Co.
7 US37045XFG60 General Motors Financial Co.
8 IT0005637399 Italien, Republik
9 AT0000A3GRJ6 Österreich, Republik
10 US10806XAH52 BridgeBio Pharma Inc.
11 US163072AB71 Cheesecake Factory Inc.
12 XS3011759654 Places for People Treasury PLC
13 FR001400T0B0 COFIROUTE
14 DE000HEL0FE3 Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen Girozentrale
15 DE000HLB45G7 Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen Girozentrale
