The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading 04.03.2025Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag 04.03.2025Aktien1 US6406551068 NeoVolta Inc.2 BMG210751092 Hing Yip Holdings Ltd.3 IT0005634164 Rigsave S.p.A. BZR4 SE0024172779 Arctic Minerals AB5 NL0015002E73 Pryme N.V.Anleihen1 USU96219AB39 Wex Inc.2 XS2916827152 Banque Internationale à Luxembourg S.A.3 XS3016984372 Caixabank S.A.4 USP75744AT29 Paraguay, Republik5 AU3CB0319226 European Investment Bank (EIB)6 US37045XFE13 General Motors Financial Co.7 US37045XFG60 General Motors Financial Co.8 IT0005637399 Italien, Republik9 AT0000A3GRJ6 Österreich, Republik10 US10806XAH52 BridgeBio Pharma Inc.11 US163072AB71 Cheesecake Factory Inc.12 XS3011759654 Places for People Treasury PLC13 FR001400T0B0 COFIROUTE14 DE000HEL0FE3 Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen Girozentrale15 DE000HLB45G7 Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen Girozentrale