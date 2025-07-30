Arctic Minerals AB: Extensive Airborne Geophysical Survey Commences at Hennes Bay Copper-Silver Project

Arctic Minerals AB (publ) ("Arctic Minerals" or the "Company") has commenced an extensive airborne Magneto-Telluric ("MMT") survey at the Hennes Bay copper-silver project. The survey is focussed on the Dingelvik Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") area and additional areas of interest along the prospective copper horizon.

Arctic Minerals is conducting an extensive exploration program aimed at generating new targets at the Hennes Bay project located in Dalsland, Sweden. Exploration activities currently underway include:

Extensive airborne MMT survey focussed on the Dingelvik MRE area and additional areas of interest along the prospective copper horizon.

Inversion modelling of airborne magnetic data covering the project area.

Structural field mapping within the same area to be covered by the airborne MMT survey, to aid with interpretation.

Results from these activities are anticipated in the September quarter 2025 and will inform target generation and drill prioritisation.

Director Peter George commented:

It is very exciting that we are now commencing exploration activities at our flagship Hennes Bay copper-silver project. With the delivery of the maiden "starter" 55 Mt MRE at Dingelvik, we now get the opportunity to pull back the layers of this immense system with modern geophysical technology that has been instrumental in uncovering sediment-hosted stratiform copper style mineralisation around the world. I am looking forward to presenting the results in the coming quarter.

Immense Resource Growth and Exploration Upside Potential

The maiden MRE for Hennes Bay announced in March 2025 is 55.39Mt at 1.0% Copper Equivalent ("CuEq") (0.8% copper & 20.8g/t silver) (above a 0.8% CuEq cut-off). Total metal content of 447,000t of copper and 37Moz of silver.

The MRE is based solely on the Dingelvik prospect and doesn't include five other outcropping prospects (Asselbyn, Henneviken, Baldersnäs, Åsnebo and Härserud Norra) with extensive zones of mineralisation defined by historical drilling.

The Hennes Bay MRE is interpreted as a distal part of a sediment-hosted stratiform copper system ("SSC") with less than 5% of the aerially extensive target horizon having been drill tested within the 402 km2 tenement package. SSC mineral systems favour the formation of very large deposits and mineral districts and represent the most important source of copper produced in the world after porphyry copper deposits, and account for 20-25% of the global production and reserves.

The Company's shares are listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market, Stockholm under the trade designation "ARCT".

see the Company's website at www.arcticminerals.se or contact:

Risto Pietilä, CEO

(+35) 840 029 3217

risto.pietila@arcticminerals.se

Peter George, Director

peter.george@arcticminerals.se

About Arctic Minerals

Arctic Minerals is a mineral exploration and development company exploring for copper, gold and critical minerals in the Nordics (Sweden, Norway and Finland). Stay up to date with the latest developments for Arctic Minerals via the Company's social media at X, Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.

July 30, 2025