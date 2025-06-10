Chatsworth, California--(Newsfile Corp. - June 10, 2025) - Chilco River Holdings, Inc. (OTC Pink: CRVH) ("Chilco" or the "Company"), a dynamic holding company and business accelerator, today announced the appointment of Brodie Hall as Vice President of Mergers & Acquisitions. In this role, Hall will lead the Company's strategic growth initiatives through targeted acquisitions and synergistic partnerships across its expanding portfolio.

Chilco River Holdings is committed to identifying, developing, and scaling diversified ventures. With a strategic focus on the alcoholic beverage industry, the Company specializes in acquiring and growing premium brands in high-quality spirits and innovative ready-to-drink (RTD) products.

Brodie Hall brings extensive experience in corporate finance, strategic advisory, and deal execution. Throughout his career, he has successfully led a wide range of transactions-from IPOs to private market exits across diverse industries including consumer products, manufacturing, biotechnology, and technology.

"We are thrilled to welcome Brodie to the Chilco executive team," said William Lovett, CEO of Chilco River Holdings. "His deep knowledge of capital markets, cross-sector M&A, and value-focused deal structuring will be critical as we scale through strategic acquisitions and continue building a premier portfolio of beverage brands."

In his new role, Hall will oversee all aspects of Chilco's M&A pipeline, with a focus on identifying high-potential targets, driving efficient deal execution, and maximizing long-term shareholder value. As a licensed CPA with Big Four accounting experience, he brings a rigorous financial lens and a disciplined integration approach to every transaction.

"I'm excited to join Chilco at such a dynamic time in its growth," said Brodie Hall. "There is significant opportunity to build scale and enhance brand value through thoughtful acquisitions, and I look forward to helping lead that effort."

Chilco River Holdings continues to execute its strategy of portfolio expansion in high-growth sectors. Its beverage portfolio includes emerging brands in the tequila, bourbon, and RTD categories. With Hall leading the M&A strategy, the Company is well-positioned to accelerate its acquisition pipeline and drive robust expansion in the months ahead.

About Chilco River Holdings, Inc.

Chilco River Holdings, Inc. is a strategic holding company and business accelerator focused on building long-term value through the acquisition, development, and growth of diversified businesses. With a core emphasis on the premium alcoholic beverage sector, Chilco River specializes in high-quality spirits and innovative ready-to-drink (RTD) products. The Company leverages operational expertise, brand development capabilities, and strategic partnerships to drive sustainable growth across its portfolio.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the Company's strategic direction, acquisition plans, and anticipated growth. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially due to factors such as market conditions, due diligence outcomes, and regulatory approvals. Chilco River Holdings undertakes no obligation to update these statements, except as required by law.

