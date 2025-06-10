Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 10, 2025) - Inverite Insights Inc. (CSE: INVR) (OTC Pink: INVRF) (FSE: 2V00) ("Inverite" or the "Company"), is a leading AI-driven software provider utilizing real-time financial data to empower businesses to transact more effectively with consumers, is excited to announce that May 2025 marked the highest revenue month in the Company's history - driven by record-breaking transaction volumes and an expanding network of alternative lending partners using the Inverite AI Platform.

Revenue for May last month was 18% higher than in the same month last year. The Company continues to optimize its platform using ML and AI, along with offering new products and pricing so that our strategic alternative lenders on the platform can adjudicate more loans while reducing defaults monthly. These achievements continue to grow its financial database as it has collected more than 27 billion financial data points on over seven million Canadian consumers as of March 31, 2025. Our holistic financial intelligence continues to demonstrate strong industry acceptance and confidence with our platform and products.

"We continue to see growing demand for our platform as lenders look for smarter, data-driven ways to evaluate and serve credit-seeking consumers," said Karim Nanji, CEO of Inverite. "This record-breaking month reflects not only the momentum we're building across our platform, but also the value our solutions deliver in helping lenders reduce risk and expand access, even in today's high-interest rate environment."

As adoption accelerates, Inverite's platform is increasingly being recognized as a critical infrastructure layer for the alternative credit market. By enabling real-time risk assessment and delivering actionable financial intelligence, the Company is helping lenders strengthen their underwriting, reduce default rates, and better serve underserved and credit-invisible consumers. This continued traction reflects Inverite's strategic focus on long-term, technology-driven value creation for both clients and the broader credit ecosystem.

Inverite Insights Inc. ("Inverite") (CSE: INVR) (OTC Pink: INVRF) (FSE: 2V00) is a Vancouver-based, AI-driven software provider specializing in real-time financial data. With a vast database of over 27.5 billion financial data points from more than seven million unique Canadian consumers transactions, Inverite empowers businesses to transact more effectively with consumers through innovative solutions for data enrichment, identity, risk management and compliance.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider/Market Maker (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release, nor has in any way passed upon the merits of the proposed transaction nor approved or disapproved the contents of this press release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may include forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements within, other than statements of historical fact, are to be considered forward-looking. Although the Company believes that any forward-looking statements in this news release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate. The Company cautions readers that all forward-looking statements, are based on assumptions none of which can be assured and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements represent management's best judgment based on information currently available. Readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such risks and uncertainties and should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

The forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and no undertaking is given to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws or the CSE. The forward-looking statements or information contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

