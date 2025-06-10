Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 10, 2025) - Argo Living Soils Corp. (CSE: ARGO) (OTCQB: ARLSF) (FSE: 94Y0) ("Argo" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Director Scott Smale as its new President and CEO. Robert Intile has stepped down from his role as President and CEO but will continue to serve as a director of Argo.

Mr. Smale has 35 years of experience in design, construction, and project management for large commercial construction projects. Mr. Smale has worked in Canada and the United States as a tradesman, commercial superintendent, high-rise structural superintendent and now as construction manager for large-scale commercial projects, including a Costco warehouse and Vancouver Center II. Mr. Smale has provided his services as a construction technology instructor for the government of Saskatchewan.

Mr. Smale has extensive technical construction knowledge and experience ranging from project design to development. His knowledge base includes mechanical, electrical, civil, and structural disciplines as used in managing large-scale construction. Mr. Smale's main structural component knowledge strength is in concrete construction, including additive analysis and concrete mix design used in the construction industry. Mr. Smale has multisector experience in construction, mining, oil and gas, and is talented in identifying different industry equipment/processes to solve project-specific problems for advancing development.

The company's chief executive officer, Scott Smale, stated: "It is an honour to accept this appointment, and I look forward to bringing my years of experience in the construction industry to Argo as we continue to develop graphene solutions to the building sector. I look forward to continue working with Robert Intile as he has provided valuable insight and guidance to the company."

About Argo

Argo Living Soils Corp. is dedicated to pioneering sustainable solutions in construction and agriculture. Argo is focusing on graphene infused concrete solutions and organic fertilizer product development and advanced technologies. Argo aims to reduce global carbon emissions while delivering innovative, eco-friendly products.

