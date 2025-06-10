

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Netflix (NFLX) announced on Tuesday that it will invest over 1 billion euros in Spain to keep producing Spanish originals.



Co-CEO Ted Sarandos revealed the news on Tuesday during a visit to Madrid to celebrate the streaming giant's 10-year anniversary in the country.



'Over the next four years we plan to invest over one billion euros in Spain,' Sarandos said at the event.



'With this investment, we will be able to contribute even more to the Spanish economy, create more Spanish jobs, tell more great stories made in Spain,' he added.



Sarandos revealed that Spanish originals generated more than 5 billion hours of global viewing on Netflix in 2024. He also said: 'Dali masks, red jumpsuits, Bella Ciao - all of them have become instantly recognizable parts of the global culture.'



Sarandos also referred to popular productions like 'Cable Girls,' 'The Snow Girl,' and 'Society of the Snow.'



