

MUNICH (dpa-AFX) - BayWa Agrar Beteiligungs GmbH, a subsidiary of BayWa AG (BYWG), has reached an agreement with PGFO B.V.-a company controlled by Dutch entrepreneur Peter Goedvolk-to sell its entire stake in agricultural trading firm Cefetra Group B.V. The deal is expected to close in the third quarter of 2025.



Should the buyer fail to secure financing for the purchase or Cefetra's refinancing, BayWa Agrar Beteiligungs GmbH may terminate the deal and claim a 12.5 million euros break-up fee.



BayWa noted that the total purchase price for Cefetra shares is approximately 125 million euros, with 100 million euros payable at closing and the remaining 25 million euros due by the end of 2025. In addition, BayWa AG will receive about 61 million euros through the repayment of shareholder loans, bringing the total expected cash inflow to around 186 million euros.



Following the deal, the BayWa Group's bank liabilities will be reduced by approximately 500 million euros due to the removal of Cefetra from its consolidated accounts.



