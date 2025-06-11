Borovik, a Harvard Law graduate, brings 20+ years of legal leadership across AI, tech, and defense, including as Director of Legal Affairs at Microsoft and key legal architect behind defense AI leader Helsing's $5Bn scale-up.

He brings deep expertise in global negotiations and IP strategy across commercial and defense sectors working with customers such as NATO, the UN, and Ukrainian forces.

Joins as Circus' first core defense executive to accelerate international growth and legal strategy following the CA-M launch as its first autonomous solution for the defense sector and the CA-1 serial production.

Circus SE (XETRA: CA1), a global leader in AI software and robotics for the food service industry, announces the appointment of Sasha Borovik as General Counsel effective June 11, 2025.

A graduate of Harvard Law School with over two decades of global legal and commercial leadership, Borovik has negotiated complex technology, defense, and AI transactions on behalf of major corporations and institutions. His track record spans work with NATO-aligned governments, the UN, and AI leaders shaping next-generation defense infrastructure.

At Helsing, Europe's leading defense AI company, Borovik played a pivotal role as General Counsel and Director of Compliance not only building the legal function, but also leading the structuring and execution of multiple capital rounds totaling over $800 million to date. His legal leadership was instrumental in navigating dual-use technology regulation, defense contracting, and IP protection in one of Europe's most strategically important AI ventures.

Prior to Helsing, Borovik served as Senior Director and Lead Counsel for EMEA at Akamai Technologies (Nasdaq: AKAM), and Director of Legal Affairs at Microsoft (Nasdaq: MSFT) as a head lawyer for the public sector, where he supported global expansion, strategic partnerships, and high-value commercial transactions across regulated markets.

Borovik's appointment comes as Circus prepares for the launch of its CA-M defense product line, the world's first autonomous meal supply system designed for defense and critical infrastructure, and ramps up serial production of its core CA-1 system. As the company's first core defense executive, he will play a critical role in shaping commercial agreements, institutional partnerships, and regulatory strategy across dual-use domains.

"Joining Circus is an opportunity to shape the strategic and legal backbone of a company that's redefining autonomy at scale," said Sasha Borovik. "With the CA-M and a growing international footprint, Circus is stepping into domains where legal rigor and regulatory foresight are not just an asset they're mission-critical."

"Sasha brings a rare combination of legal excellence, deal-making experience, and deep domain knowledge in defense and AI," said Nikolas Bullwinkel, CEO and Founder of Circus SE. "As we expand negotiations with multiple NATO-aligned forces and scale internationally, his leadership will be instrumental in building robust, long-term partnerships."

Borovik holds law degrees from Harvard Law School and Charles University in Prague. He speaks seven languages and is admitted to the bar in both the European Union and the state of New York.

About Circus SE

Circus SE (XETRA: CA1) is a global AI and robotics company developing autonomous systems for food supply in both civilian and defense sectors. Its flagship robot, the patented CA-1, is the world's first fully autonomous food production robot, now in serial production. Powered by proprietary embodied AI, Circus delivers industrial-scale, high-reliability meal output with minimal human input. Headquartered in Munich, the company is building the global infrastructure for autonomous food supply on a mission to fuel humanity.

