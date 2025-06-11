Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 11, 2025) - Happy Belly Food Group Inc. (CSE: HBFG) (OTCQB: HBFGF) ("Happy Belly" or the "Company"), a leader in acquiring and scaling emerging food brands is pleased to announce that its CEO and co-founder, Sean Black has opted to exercise his earned performance warrants a year of head of schedule in confidence of the Company's long-term growth trajectory, aiming to further accelerate future expansion.

"It was almost four years ago to the day that Sean Black and I formalized the support structure the company needed to build itself into a business shareholders would be proud to own. It was the start of a journey that formed a mission to build Canada's next great consolidator in the food space," said Shawn Moniz, Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer of Happy Belly. "Having done so not once but twice before, Mr. Black has built successful and profitable food companies having sold them to publicly traded companies to both MTY and Recipe. It was time now for Mr. Black to use that experience to be on the other side of the fence and become that publicly traded company using the knowledge gained from a lifetime of growing and scaling business, including a successful track record of accretive M&A to build a meaningful company that would span both Canadian and US markets."

"As it is typical practice in publicly traded companies with founders, Mr. Black was offered company shares in lieu of payment for his efforts to come aboard and steer the ship. In true fashion of putting shareholders first Mr. Black refused such compensation and elected with conviction to only be rewarded when shareholders are rewarded. It was Mr. Blacks brainchild to create performance warrants so that the board and management are given an opportunity to purchase shares ONLY if shareholders are rewarded for their trust and confidence first! It is why to this day no board member or member of management has received any compensated shares for their time here at Happy Belly, showing as proof our 'shareholders first' mentality when it comes to corporate compensation."



"It is a true testament, beyond any doubt, to the growth trajectory of Happy Belly that Mr. Black has elected to exercise his earned performance warrants to date, a year ahead of schedule. Mr. Black will exercise 3,715,278 warrants, personally funding the company to the amount of $743,000, to be paid for over the next several quarters ensuring continued growth through the disciplined use of capital for accelerating corporate store growth and strategic accretive M&A. Mr. Black is putting his foot firmly on the pedal of growth, showing his long-term commitment to the company while enabling further acceleration of its strategic plan."



We are excited to continually share updates on company progression as we secure real estate locations for our brands and continue our mission to become a predictable and disciplined growth company, Canada's #1 restaurant consolidator."



"We are just getting started," said Sean Black, co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Happy Belly.

Franchising

For franchising inquiries please see www.happybellyfg.com/franchise-with-us/ or contact us at hello@happybellyfg.com.



About Happy Belly Food Group

Happy Belly Food Group Inc. (CSE: HBFG) (OTCQB: HBFGF) ("Happy Belly" or the "Company") is a dynamic multi-branded restaurant company focused on acquiring and scaling emerging food brands across Canada. With a robust portfolio of brands Happy Belly is dedicated to delivering quality, efficiency, and exceptional customer experiences nationwide.

