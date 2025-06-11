Anzeige
Mittwoch, 11.06.2025
Antimon-Trio in den USA: NevGold, Perpetua und UAMY läuten Boom der kritischen Rohstoffe ein
WKN: A0B5TU | ISIN: GB00B012TP20 | Ticker-Symbol: HDK
Frankfurt
11.06.25 | 08:02
2,020 Euro
+1,00 % +0,020
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
11.06.2025 12:27 Uhr
Halfords Group PLC: Director Declaration

DJ Halfords Group PLC: Director Declaration 

Halfords Group PLC (HFD) 
Halfords Group PLC: Director Declaration 
11-Jun-2025 / 10:51 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
  
 
Director Declaration 
 
Pursuant to UK Listing Rule 6.4.9R, Halfords Group Plc (the "Company") announces that Keith Williams, Chair of Halfords 
Group Plc, has stepped down as Chair of International Distribution Services Plc, a publicly quoted company, with effect 
from 2nd June 2025. 
 
This change relates solely to Keith Williams' external directorships and does not affect his role with the Company. 
 
This announcement is made in compliance with the UK Listing Rules. 
 
Tim O'Gorman 
 
Company Secretary 
 
01527 513025 
 
  
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      GB00B012TP20 
Category Code: RDN 
TIDM:      HFD 
LEI Code:    54930086FKBWWJIOBI79 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  392411 
EQS News ID:  2153752 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2153752&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 11, 2025 05:51 ET (09:51 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
