Halfords Group PLC (HFD) Halfords Group PLC: Director Declaration 11-Jun-2025 / 10:51 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Director Declaration Pursuant to UK Listing Rule 6.4.9R, Halfords Group Plc (the "Company") announces that Keith Williams, Chair of Halfords Group Plc, has stepped down as Chair of International Distribution Services Plc, a publicly quoted company, with effect from 2nd June 2025. This change relates solely to Keith Williams' external directorships and does not affect his role with the Company. This announcement is made in compliance with the UK Listing Rules. Tim O'Gorman Company Secretary 01527 513025 =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: GB00B012TP20 Category Code: RDN TIDM: HFD LEI Code: 54930086FKBWWJIOBI79 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 392411 EQS News ID: 2153752 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

