Montag, 11.08.2025
Desert Gold: Zahlen untermauern das Potential
WKN: A0B5TU | ISIN: GB00B012TP20 | Ticker-Symbol: HDK
Frankfurt
11.08.25 | 08:11
1,570 Euro
+1,95 % +0,030
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
HALFORDS GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HALFORDS GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,5501,63017:32
Dow Jones News
11.08.2025 17:09 Uhr
Halfords Group PLC: Holding(s) in Company

DJ Halfords Group PLC: Holding(s) in Company 

Halfords Group PLC (HFD) 
Halfords Group PLC: Holding(s) in Company 
11-Aug-2025 / 15:34 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
  
 
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings 
 
  
 
NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS 
 
  
 
                                 GB00B012TP20 
1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing 
shares to which voting rights are attached ii: 
                                 
 
1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer  (please mark with an "X" if appropriate) 
 
Non-UK issuer                                            
 
2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X") 
 
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights                           X 
 
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments                         
 
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights                          
 
Other (please specify) iii:                                     
 
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation iv 
 
Name                               Jupiter Fund Management PLC 
 
City and country of registered office (if applicable)       London, United Kingdom 
 
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.) v 
 
Name                               Northern Trust 
 
City and country of registered office (if applicable)         
 
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached vi:     06-Aug-2025 
 
6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):          07-Aug-2025 
 
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation 
 
                            % of voting rights 
                % of voting rights   through financial  Total of both  Total number of voting 
                 attached to shares   instruments     in % (8.A +   rights held in issuer (8.A 
                (total of 8. A)     (total of 8.B 1 +  8.B)      + 8.B) vii 
                          8.B 2) 
 
 
Resulting situation on the date 
on which threshold was crossed 4.990000        0.000000      4.990000    10940948 
or reached 
 
 
Position of previous 
notification (if 
                5.090000        0.000000      5.090000      
 
 
applicable) 
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached viii 
 
A: Voting rights attached to shares 
 
             Number of voting rights ix  % of voting rights 
Class/type of 
shares 
             Direct      Indirect  Direct                     Indirect 
 
 
ISIN code (if possible) 
             (DTR5.1)      (DTR5.2.1) (DTR5.1)                    (DTR5.2.1) 
 
 
GB00B012TP20       0         10940948  0.000000                    4.990000 
 
                                                         
 
                                                         
 
SUBTOTAL 8. A       10940948           4.990000% 
 
  
 
  
 
B 1: Financial Instruments according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (a) 
 
                           Number of voting rights that may be acquired if 
                   Exercise/    the instrument is 
Type of financial     Expiration Conversion                            % of voting 
instrument        date x   Period xi                           rights 
                     exercised/converted. 
 
                                                        
 
                    SUBTOTAL 8. B 1                            
 
  
 
  
 
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (b) 
 
                          Physical or 
                   Exercise/   cash 
Type of financial    Expiration  Conversion          Number of voting rights       % of voting 
instrument       date x    Period xi                           rights 
 
                    Settlement xii 
 
                                                         
 
                            SUBTOTAL 8.B.2 
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the 
 
applicable box with an "X") 
 
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal 
entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest    
in the (underlying) issuer xiii 
 
 
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the 
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person X 
or legal entity (please add additional rows as necessary) xiv 
 
 
Ultimate    Name of     % of voting rights if it % of voting rights through     Total of both if it 
controlling  controlled    equals or is higher than financial instruments if it equals equals or is higher than 
person     undertaking   the notifiable threshold or is higher than the notifiable  the notifiable threshold 
                             threshold 
 
 
Jupiter Fund 
Management Plc          0.000000         0.000000              0.000000% 
(Chain 1) 
 
 
Jupiter Fund  Jupiter Fund 
Management Plc Management Group 0.000000         0.000000              0.000000% 
( Chain 1)   Limited 
 
 
Jupiter Fund  Jupiter Asset 
Management Plc Management Group 0.000000         0.000000              0.000000% 
( Chain 1)   Limited 
 
 
Jupiter Fund  Knightsbridge 
Management Plc Asset Management 0.000000         0.000000              0.000000% 
( Chain 1)   Limited 
 
 
Jupiter Fund  Jupiter 
Management Plc Investment    0.000000         0.000000              0.000000% 
( Chain 1)   Management Group 
        Limited 
 
 
Jupiter Fund  Jupiter Asset 
Management Plc Management    4.990000         0.000000              4.990000% 
( Chain 1)   Limited 
 
 
Jupiter Fund 
Management Plc          0.000000         0.000000              0.000000% 
(Chain 2) 
 
 
Jupiter Fund  Jupiter Fund 
Management Plc Management Group 0.000000         0.000000              0.000000% 
(Chain 2)   Limited 
 
 
Jupiter Fund  Jupiter Asset 
Management Plc Management Group 0.000000         0.000000              0.000000% 
(Chain 2)   Limited 
 
 
Jupiter Fund  Knightsbridge 
Management Plc Asset Management 0.000000         0.000000              0.000000% 
(Chain 2)   Limited 
 
 
Jupiter Fund  Jupiter 
Management Plc Investment    0.000000         0.000000              0.000000% 
(Chain 2)   Management Group 
        Limited 
 
 
Jupiter Fund  Jupiter 
Management Plc Investment    0.000000         0.000000              0.000000% 
(Chain 2)   Management 
        Limited 
 
 
  
 
10. In case of proxy voting, please identify: 
 
Name of the proxy holder                   
 
The number and % of voting rights held            
 
The date until which the voting rights will be held      
 
  
 
11. Additional information xvi 
Place of completion     7TH August 2025 
 
Date of completion     London, UK

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00B012TP20 
Category Code: HOL 
TIDM:      HFD 
LEI Code:    54930086FKBWWJIOBI79 
OAM Categories: 2.3. Major shareholding notifications 
Sequence No.:  398534 
EQS News ID:  2182304 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2182304&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 11, 2025 10:34 ET (14:34 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
