Halfords Group PLC (HFD) Halfords Group PLC: Holding(s) in Company 11-Aug-2025 / 15:34 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS GB00B012TP20 1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached ii: 1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X" if appropriate) Non-UK issuer 2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X") An acquisition or disposal of voting rights X An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments An event changing the breakdown of voting rights Other (please specify) iii: 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation iv Name Jupiter Fund Management PLC City and country of registered office (if applicable) London, United Kingdom 4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.) v Name Northern Trust City and country of registered office (if applicable) 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached vi: 06-Aug-2025 6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY): 07-Aug-2025 7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation % of voting rights % of voting rights through financial Total of both Total number of voting attached to shares instruments in % (8.A + rights held in issuer (8.A (total of 8. A) (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B) + 8.B) vii 8.B 2) Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed 4.990000 0.000000 4.990000 10940948 or reached Position of previous notification (if 5.090000 0.000000 5.090000 applicable) 8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached viii A: Voting rights attached to shares Number of voting rights ix % of voting rights Class/type of shares Direct Indirect Direct Indirect ISIN code (if possible) (DTR5.1) (DTR5.2.1) (DTR5.1) (DTR5.2.1) GB00B012TP20 0 10940948 0.000000 4.990000 SUBTOTAL 8. A 10940948 4.990000% B 1: Financial Instruments according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (a) Number of voting rights that may be acquired if Exercise/ the instrument is Type of financial Expiration Conversion % of voting instrument date x Period xi rights exercised/converted. SUBTOTAL 8. B 1 B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (b) Physical or Exercise/ cash Type of financial Expiration Conversion Number of voting rights % of voting instrument date x Period xi rights Settlement xii SUBTOTAL 8.B.2 9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the applicable box with an "X") Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer xiii Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person X or legal entity (please add additional rows as necessary) xiv Ultimate Name of % of voting rights if it % of voting rights through Total of both if it controlling controlled equals or is higher than financial instruments if it equals equals or is higher than person undertaking the notifiable threshold or is higher than the notifiable the notifiable threshold threshold Jupiter Fund Management Plc 0.000000 0.000000 0.000000% (Chain 1) Jupiter Fund Jupiter Fund Management Plc Management Group 0.000000 0.000000 0.000000% ( Chain 1) Limited Jupiter Fund Jupiter Asset Management Plc Management Group 0.000000 0.000000 0.000000% ( Chain 1) Limited Jupiter Fund Knightsbridge Management Plc Asset Management 0.000000 0.000000 0.000000% ( Chain 1) Limited Jupiter Fund Jupiter Management Plc Investment 0.000000 0.000000 0.000000% ( Chain 1) Management Group Limited Jupiter Fund Jupiter Asset Management Plc Management 4.990000 0.000000 4.990000% ( Chain 1) Limited Jupiter Fund Management Plc 0.000000 0.000000 0.000000% (Chain 2) Jupiter Fund Jupiter Fund Management Plc Management Group 0.000000 0.000000 0.000000% (Chain 2) Limited Jupiter Fund Jupiter Asset Management Plc Management Group 0.000000 0.000000 0.000000% (Chain 2) Limited Jupiter Fund Knightsbridge Management Plc Asset Management 0.000000 0.000000 0.000000% (Chain 2) Limited Jupiter Fund Jupiter Management Plc Investment 0.000000 0.000000 0.000000% (Chain 2) Management Group Limited Jupiter Fund Jupiter Management Plc Investment 0.000000 0.000000 0.000000% (Chain 2) Management Limited 10. In case of proxy voting, please identify: Name of the proxy holder The number and % of voting rights held The date until which the voting rights will be held 11. Additional information xvi Place of completion 7TH August 2025 Date of completion London, UK

