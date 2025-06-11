

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Novavax, Inc. (NVAX) reported results of the initial cohort of COVID-19-Influenza Combination and stand-alone trivalent hemagglutinin nanoparticle seasonal influenza Phase 3 trial that showed both the COVID-19-Influenza Combination and flu vaccine candidates induced immune responses similar to licensed comparators Nuvaxovid and Fluzone HD, respectively.



'Both our combination and stand-alone flu vaccine candidates induced robust immune responses and were well tolerated. This data set adds to findings from our Phase 2 trial and will help inform discussions with potential partners,' said Ruxandra Draghia-Akli, Executive Vice President and Head of Research and Development, Novavax.



