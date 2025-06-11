Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 11, 2025) - Stardust Solar Energy Inc. (TSXV: SUN) (OTCQB: SUNXF) (the "Company" or "Stardust Solar") a leading North American provider of renewable energy solutions, is pleased to announce that Topp Home LLC ("Topp Home"), a premier solar and roofing company based in Central Pennsylvania, has officially joined the Stardust Solar franchise network. With over $3.42 million USD in annual solar sales achieved in 2024, Topp Home is projected to become the Company's highest-grossing franchise.

This milestone also marks the final conversion of active franchisees from Solar Grids Development LLC ("Solar Grids"), completing a strategic integration that began with Stardust Solar's 2024 acquisition of the Solar Grids' assets. All 47 active Solar Grids franchise territories are now fully converted and operating within the Stardust Solar network.

"Topp Home has demonstrated consistent strength in solar sales and operational practices within the industry," said Mark Tadros, CEO of Stardust Solar. "Bringing them into the Stardust family as our expected highest-revenue franchise is not only a key validation of our model, but also a strong close to the Solar Grids acquisition chapter. We're incredibly proud to now have all 47 active Solar Grids territories operating fully under the Stardust banner."

Topp Home-led by industry veteran Todd Sanford-has become a well-established force in Pennsylvania's renewable energy landscape. Based on Topp Home's sustained past performance generating over $3.4 million USD annually, the company is expected to be the largest franchise within Stardust Solar's expanding network. Topp Home will operate under a Stardust Solar franchise agreement through March 21, 2033.

Stardust Solar acquired the assets of Solar Grids in 2024 to expand its U.S. footprint and unify key franchise markets under a single national brand. While most franchise conversions were completed within the first months of the acquisition, Topp Home was among the last to formalize its conversion through the required addendum. The Company also welcomed former Solar Grids CEO Justin Kaiser into a key role, further enhancing integration efforts and leadership continuity.

"This milestone demonstrates the strength of our platform and the appeal of our offering to seasoned solar entrepreneurs," added Tadros. "From onboarding top-tier operators like Topp Home to integrating entire regional systems, we believe that Stardust Solar is well-positioned to continue scaling across North America."

About Stardust Solar:

Stardust Solar is a North American franchisor of renewable energy installation services, specializing in solar panels (PV), energy storage systems, and electric vehicle supply equipment. The Company equips entrepreneurs with branded business management services, cutting-edge equipment, and comprehensive support, including marketing, sales, engineering, and project management. With franchises across Canada and the United States, Stardust Solar drives the adoption of clean energy solutions that boost economic development and create a more sustainable future.

