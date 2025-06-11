Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 11, 2025) - Argo Gold Inc's. (CSE: ARQ) (OTC Pink: ARBTF) (XFRA: A2ASDS) (XSTU: A2ASDS) (XBER: A2ASDS) ("Argo" or the "Company") April 2025 oil production was a total of 2,805 barrels for the month, averaging 93.5 barrels per day. Oil prices averaged CDN$60 per barrel and Argo's March oil revenue was $167,959 and net operating cash flow was $95,374.

April 2025 Oil Production Argo's interest Argo's Oil Revenue Argo's net operating

cash flow Lindbergh 1

(37.5% interest) 98 bbl/day 37 bbl/day $66,173 $39,084 Lloyd 1

(18.75% interest) 131 bbl/day 25 bbl/day $44,057 $26,331 Lindbergh 2

(37.5% interest) 47 bbl/day 18 bbl/day $31,833 $17,968 Lloyd 2

(23.077% interest) 5 bbl/day 1 bbl/day $1,628 -$546 Lindbergh 3

(18.75% interest) 72 bbl/day 13.5 bbl/day $24,268 $12,537

April 2025 Total



93.5 bbl/day $167,959 $95,374

Argo recently increased its operating interest at Lloyd 2 to 23.077% from 18.75% whereby Argo's 23.077% interest now encompasses the entire General Petroleum oil formation at Lloyd. The partnership has paid the seller $75,000 for its 18.75% interest in the General Petroleum oil formation at Lloyd, of which Argo has participated in the purchase for its pro-rata share. After cumulative production of 45,000 barrels of oil, the partnership would pay the seller a one-time bonus of $25,000 where Argo would pay its pro-rata share.

About Argo Gold

Argo Gold is a Canadian mineral exploration and development company, and an oil producer. Information on Argo Gold can be obtained from SEDAR at www.sedarplus.ca and on Argo Gold's website at www.argogold.com. Argo Gold is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (www.thecse.com) (CSE: ARQ) (OTC Pink: ARBTF) (XFRA: A2ASDS) (XSTU: A2ASDS) (XBER: A2ASDS).

