Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - Le 11 juin/June 2025) - Inverite Insights Inc. has announced a consolidation of its issued and outstanding common shares on the basis of one (1) post-consolidated common share for every six (6) pre-consolidated common shares.

As a result, the number of outstanding shares will be reduced to approximately 41,528,721 common shares.

The name and symbol will not change.

Please note that all open orders will be canceled at the close of business on June 13, 2025. Dealers are reminded to re-enter their orders taking into account the share consolidation.

_________________________________

Inverite Insights Inc. a annoncé une consolidation de ses actions ordinaires émises et en circulation sur la base d'une (1) action ordinaire post-consolidée pour chaque six (6) actions ordinaires pré-consolidées.

En conséquence, le nombre d'actions en circulation sera réduit à environ 41 528 721 actions ordinaires.

Le nom et le symbole ne changeront pas.

Veuillez noter que toutes les commandes ouvertes seront annulées à la clôture des affaires le 13 juin 2025. Les revendeurs sont rappelés de ressaisir leurs commandes en tenant compte de la consolidation des actions.

Trading on a Consolidated Basis/Négociation sur une Base Consolidée: Le 16 juin/June 2025 Record Date/Date d'Enregistrement: Le 16 juin/June 2025 Anticipated Payment Date/Date de Paiement Prévue: Le 19 juin/June 2025 Symbol/Symbole: INVR NEW/NOUVEAU CUSIP: 46125M 20 3 NEW/NOUVEAU ISIN: CA 46125M 20 3 1 Old/Vieux CUSIP & ISIN: 46125M104/CA46125M1041

SOURCE: Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE)