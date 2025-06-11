Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 11, 2025) - Metalite Resources Inc. (CSE: METL) (OTC Pink: JNCCF) (FSE: D68) ("Metalite" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its Board of Directors has appointed Mr. Kyle Appleby as Chief Financial Officer effective June 11, 2025.

"We are pleased to welcome Mr. Appleby to the team," said Chris Hazelton, CEO of Metalite. "He is a highly experienced CFO with more than two decades of expertise in finance, accounting, auditing, and regulatory compliance. His leadership will be a valuable asset to the Company."

Mr. Appleby has held Chief Financial Officer roles in both public and private companies and is a Chartered Professional Accountant in good standing with CPA Canada and CPA Ontario.

The Company also extends its sincere thanks to Mr. Sheopaul for his contributions and wishes him continued success in his future endeavors.

About Metalite Resources Inc.

Metalite Resources Inc. is a Canadian junior mineral exploration issuer with a precious metals focused project in NSW, Australia.

Contact Information

