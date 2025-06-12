

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - CSX Corp. (CSX) announced that the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen (BLET) has approved a new five-year labor agreement. The deal covers about 3,400 locomotive engineers working for the company.



The company noted that the agreement mirrors the general wage increases, and health and welfare improvements from CSX's agreements with 13 other unions.



Locomotive engineers make up approximately 20 percent of CSXs frontline workforce. To date, nearly 75 percent of CSX unionized workers are now covered by new agreements reached within the last 10 months.



The only remaining major workgroup at CSX not covered by new agreements or a tentative agreement are trainmen/conductors represented by SMART-TD. The company is currently engaged in bargaining with SMART-TD to consolidate separate territories, workforces, and execute a single-system collective agreement, CSX said.



