GlobeNewswire (Europe)
12.06.2025 10:10 Uhr
Rio Tinto Selects iManage to Support Legal Transformation Across Global Operations

Global mining leader deploys iManage to enhance governance, knowledge management, and user experience

CHICAGO, June 12, 2025, the company dedicated to Making Knowledge Work, today announced that global mining company Rio Tinto has deployed iManage as part of a broader strategy to modernize and streamline its legal operations. More than 200 users across Australia, Singapore, the UK, and North America are now benefiting from the platform.

Seeking to improve searchability, performance, and usability, Rio Tinto replaced its legacy SharePoint-based system with iManage Work 10, Threat Manager, and Share. The implementation has delivered significant gains in user adoption and operational efficiency, while enabling the company to better govern legal knowledge and control its data environment. The move supports Rio Tinto's focus on a connected digital ecosystem, in which integrated systems and automation simplify processes and unlock new value. This includes seamless API integration between iManage and Rio Tinto's in-house digital legal hub, with iManage serving as the core content layer.

"With iManage, we've gone from frustrated users to enthusiastic adopters," said Christopher de Waas, Digital Transformation Lead at Rio Tinto. "People are finally able to search, file, and manage their documents without friction, and that shift has opened the door to real transformation. We're no longer just solving problems, we're building momentum."

Rio Tinto migrated over 4.5 million documents to iManage and achieved 80% user engagement within the first four months of go-live, with half of the department classified as active users. By enabling users to manage content efficiently, including while offline, iManage has helped reduce rework, increase compliance, and preserve institutional legal knowledge across the organization.

"We're proud to support Rio Tinto as they modernize how their legal team works," said Suzanne Walmsley, Senior Director of European Sales at iManage. "Their focus on usability, governance, and transformation aligns perfectly with our mission. It's rewarding to see how quickly iManage has driven engagement and unlocked new possibilities across their team."

Looking ahead, Rio Tinto is exploring the use of iManage's AI capabilities, particularly Ask iManage, to unlock the full potential of its legal knowledge base. With a mature, well-governed system in place and strong user participation, the team sees AI as the next step in surfacing insights, accelerating workflows, and driving smarter decision-making across legal and beyond.

About iManage
iManage is dedicated to Making Knowledge Work. Our cloud-native platform is at the center of the knowledge economy, enabling every organization to work more productively, collaboratively, and securely. Built on more than 20 years of industry experience, iManage helps leading organizations manage documents and emails more efficiently, protect vital information assets, and leverage knowledge to drive better business outcomes. As your strategic business partner, we employ our award-winning AI-enabled technology, an extensive partner ecosystem, and a customer-centric approach to provide support and guidance you can trust to make knowledge work for you. iManage is relied on by more than one million professionals at 4,000 organizations around the world. Visit www.imanage.comto learn more.

Follow iManage via:
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/imanage
X: https://x.com/imanageinc
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@iManage

Press contact:
Alicia Saragosa, iManage
press@imanage.com


