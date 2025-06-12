Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 12, 2025) - CopperCorp Resources Inc. (TSXV: CPER) (OTCQB: CPCPF) ("CopperCorp" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has been awarded a Tasmanian Government's Exploration Drilling Grant Initiative (EDGI) for drilling at the Jukes prospect on its 100% owned Razorback Copper-Gold-REE property in western Tasmania, Australia (Figures 1 and 2).

The Company applied for co-funding to undertake the drilling of a proposed 550m deep diamond core drill hole located in a currently non-vehicle accessible part of the Jukes prospect. The EDGI grant allows the Company to apply for a total refund of up to AUD $70,000 from 50% of direct diamond drilling costs, plus AUD $20,000 for helicopter support costs incurred in drilling the proposed hole, subject to signing of a funding agreement.

CopperCorp has recently submitted work program applications for a phase 2 drilling program at Jukes where the Company completed a successful maiden drill campaign during late 20241. The planned second phase includes up to 2,000m of initial drilling designed to test for strike and depth extensions to known Cu-Au mineralization, with further drilling to be considered subject to results.

Stephen Swatton, President and CEO of CopperCorp commented:

"The Government has continued to demonstrate their belief in the importance of resources to the state by offering these grants for new exploration greenfield initiatives and by their general support for ongoing mining development in Tasmania. We are pleased to be awarded our third such grant."

Jukes Prospect Recap

The Jukes prospect is located within the 100% CopperCorp owned Razorback Cu-Au-REE property, 10km south of the Sibanye-Stillwater owned Mt Lyell copper-gold mining camp (3Mt contained copper and 3Moz contained gold). Jukes is characterized by anomalous IP chargeability, magnetics, and surface geochemistry over a strike length of at least 700m (open) (Figure 3).

Previous drilling, including CopperCorp's recent campaign in late 20241,2, has so far only tested the southern edge of the interpreted mineralized system at Jukes (Figure 3), but results are very encouraging with significant drill intercepts including:

JDD0011,2:

132.0m @ 0.35% Cu and 0.19g/t Au from 72.0m, including 25.0m @ 0.75% Cu and 0.4g/t Au from 72.0m, 10.1m @ 0.94% Cu and 0.69g/t Au from 128.5m, and 10.0m @ 0.67% Cu and 0.29g/t Au from 194.0m

JDD002W1:

50.0m @ 0.66% Cu and 0.27g/t Au from 498.0m, including 20.0m @ 0.76% Cu and 0.17g/t Au from 498.0m; and 19.0m @ 0.86% Cu and 0.48g/t Au from 529.0m, including 2.05m @ 4.2% Cu and 1.66g/t Au from 545.4m

Historical underground adit channel sampling by CopperCorp also includes:

Jukes No.3 Main Adit (channel sampling)3:

31.0m @ 1.48% Cu and 0.83g/t Au , including 9.0m @ 2.92% Cu and 1.79g/t Au

Planned Phase 2 Drill Program

The Company is planning to drill up to 2,000m at Jukes. The proposed drilling work program is currently awaiting formal approvals. The final drill plan for Razorback will be publicly announced when we have received all permits in hand and can work with greater certainty on the scheduling going forward.

Initial drilling will step out approximately 400m north of previous drilling to test mineralization indicated by very strong chargeability responses in previous gradient array IP surveys (Figure 3) and historical exploration results such as 58.0m @ 0.74% Cu and 0.39g/t Au, including 18.0m @ 1.34% Cu and 1.09g/t Au (Figure 4) from channel sampling of the King Jukes No. 1 Adit3. Extension drilling of 2024-hole JDD001 (132m @ 0.35% Cu, 0.19g/t Au) is also planned. The program may be expanded based on initial drilling results or upcoming dipole-dipole IP survey findings.

Figure 1. Southern Skyline Project properties and exploration target areas with magnetics TMI RTP image.

Figure 2. Location of the Razorback property and the Jukes Zone target area relative to the Mt Lyell copper-gold mine. Blue outlines are CopperCorp's 100% owned licenses.

Figure 3. Jukes prospect summary plan with Scintrex 1982 gradient array IP survey chargeability (psuedocolour image) and historical rock chip sample copper assays.

Figure 4. Jukes prospect 3D model section slice (looking oblique towards SSW) showing drill results with historical mine adit channel sampling, 3D magnetic inversion model core (blue), and gradient array IP chargeability image draped on topography.

About CopperCorp

CopperCorp is focused on the exploration and development of its Skyline, AMC, and Whisky Creek copper-gold-REE projects in western Tasmania. The company is well-financed with approximately C$2.2M in working capital.

Qualified Person & National Instrument 43-101 Disclosure

The Company's disclosure of technical or scientific information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Sean Westbrook, VP Exploration for the Company. Mr. Westbrook is a Qualified Person (QP) as defined in National Instrument 43-101.

Information on historical and recent prospecting, mining, and exploration activities at the Skyline Project group of properties contained within this news release has been reviewed and verified by the Qualified Person. In the opinion of the Qualified Person, sufficient verification of historical and new data has been undertaken to provide sufficient confidence that past exploration programs were performed to adequate industry standards and the data reported is fit for substantiating the prospectivity of the project in general, supporting the geological model/s proposed, planning exploration programs, and identifying targets for further investigation.

This news release contains information about adjacent properties on which the Company does not have an interest. The QP has been unable to verify the information on these adjacent properties and the information is not necessarily indicative to the mineralization on the properties that is the subject of this news release.

References

1CPER: TSXV News Release 19th December 2024

2CPER: TSXV News Release 15th October 2024

3CPER: TSXV News Release 13th May 2024

Adjacent Property (Mt Lyell) Information Sources:

Sibanye-Stillwater company website information as of May 12th 2024

New Century Resources: ASX Announcement 23rd January 2023

New Century Resources: ASX Announcement 27th October 2021

Seymour, D.B., Green, G.R., and Calver, C.R. 2007. The Geology and Mineral Resource of Tasmania: a summary. Geological Survey Bulletin 72. Mineral Resources Tasmania, Department of Infrastructure, Energy and Resources Tasmania

