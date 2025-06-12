Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 12, 2025) - 01 Communique Laboratory Inc. (TSXV: ONE) (OTC Pink: OONEF) (the "Company") one of the first-to-market, enterprise level cybersecurity providers for the quantum computing era today announced an agreement with Hitachi Solutions Create, Ltd. ("HSC"), effective June 10, 2025, to co-develop a Post-Quantum Cryptography ("PQC") version of HSC's DoMobile zero-trust remote access solution for the Japanese market.

Under the terms of the agreement, 01 Communique will receive a one-time development fee and a royalty based on revenue generated from the PQC-enabled DoMobile solution going forward.

"Remote access continues to pose significant security challenges for enterprises," said Mr. Shuji Watanabe, Department Manager at HSC. "With Q-Day looming, the risk of adversaries capturing data today and decrypting it later ('Harvest Now, Decrypt Later' or 'HNDL') has emerged as a critical concern. By teaming up with 01 Communique Laboratory Inc., we aim to deliver a PQC-compliant version of DoMobile by the fall of 2025, protecting our customers' communication data remains secure against quantum computing threats."

Andrew Cheung, President and CEO of the Company, remarked, "Our longstanding relationship with HSC has always been a cornerstone of innovation and this is another example with our development of a quantum-safe remote access system. This collaboration is a step forward in reinforcing cybersecurity as the world transitions into the quantum era."

About Hitachi Solutions Create, Ltd.

Hitachi Solutions Create, Ltd., headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, is one of the core IT Companies of Hitachi Group delivering proven business and IT strategies and solutions to companies across many industries. The company provides value-driven services throughout the IT life cycle from systems planning to systems integration, operation, and maintenance. For more information, visit the company's website at www.hitachi-solutions-create.co.jp.

About 01 Communique

Established in 1992, 01 Communique (TSX-V: ONE; OTC Pink: OONEF) has always been at the forefront of technology. The Company's cyber security business unit focuses on post-quantum cybersecurity with the development of its IronCAP product line. IronCAP's technologies are patent-protected in the U.S.A. by its patents #11,271,715 and #11,669,833. The Company's remote access business unit provides its customers with a suite of secure remote access services and products under its I'm InTouch and I'm OnCall product offerings. The remote access offerings are protected in the U.S.A. by its patents #6,928,479 / #6,938,076 / #8,234,701; in Canada by its patents #2,309,398 / #2,524,039 and in Japan by its patent #4,875,094. For more information, visit the Company's web site at www.ironcap.ca and www.01com.com .

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Statements.

Certain statements in this news release may constitute "forward-looking" statements which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. When used in this news release, such statements use such words as "may", "will", "expect", "believe", "plan", "intend", "are confident" and other similar terminology. Such statements include statements regarding the expansion of the Company's product lineup, the timing of commercialization of the Company's PQC technologies, the timing of the development of the Company's PQC-compliant Artificial Intelligence ("AI") platform, the timing and ability to develop the world's first PQC-compliant true end-to-end mobile messaging platform without a master key or backdoor" the commercial success of IronCAP X, the future of quantum computers and their impact on the Company's product offering, the functionality of the Company's products and the intended product lines for the Company's technology and the potential licensing of the Company's technology. These statements reflect current expectations regarding future events and operating performance and speak only as of the date of this news release. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not such results will be achieved. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the factors discussed under "Risk and Uncertainties" in the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis document filed on SEDAR+. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what management of the Company believes are reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure investors that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange ("TSX-V") nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

#

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/255329

SOURCE: 01 Communique Laboratory Inc.