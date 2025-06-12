Large-scale study aims to create comprehensive map of the human proteome to monitor changes reflecting human health and disease

Thermo Fisher Scientific, the world leader in serving science, today announced that the Regeneron Genetics Center (RGC) has selected the Olink Explore HT proteomics platform for a large-scale proteomics investigation involving nearly 200,000 patient samples from the Geisinger Health Study that aims to unlock new insights into the dynamic biology and mechanisms of human disease.

The Geisinger Health Study, characterized by deep phenotyping data, offers a unique opportunity to monitor proteomic changes at scale. RGC's established infrastructure is designed to manage large-scale projects and is built for the efficient execution of this ambitious endeavor. RGC's selection of Olink Explore HT follows the platform's selection for use in the UK Biobank Pharma Proteomics Project (UKB-PPP), the world's largest human proteomics study.

The Geisinger Health Study aims to validate genetic hypotheses, solidify drug targets identified by RGC's world-class genomic sequencing operation, and discover novel disease biomarkers to improve drug development efficiencies. Olink Explore HT was chosen for its unparalleled scalability, high throughput, and superior specificity, all of which are essential for processing such a vast number of samples.

"We are thrilled to partner with RGC on this groundbreaking project," said Carl Raimond, president, proteomic sciences, Thermo Fisher Scientific. "The selection of Olink Explore HT underscores its ability to deliver robust and reliable data at scale. This important work will accelerate the pace of biomarker discovery and contribute significantly to the advancement of precision medicine."

RGC is a cutting-edge research organization focused on uncovering genetic and proteomic insights, ensuring superb data stewardship, and ultimately driving scientific advancements in preventing and treating human disease. The integration of Olink Explore HT into their workflow signifies another major step forward in their commitment to leveraging multi-omics data for improved outcomes.

"The Olink Explore HT platform has proven to be an invaluable tool in our pursuit of deeper biological understanding," stated John Overton, Vice President at Regeneron Genetics Center. "Its scalability and specificity are essential for handling the complexities of a project of this size. We believe this ambitious endeavor will yield transformative insights that will drive innovation in scientific discoveries."

The comprehensive mapping of protein levels across such a large population of patient samples represents a significant milestone in the field of proteomics, paving the way for future studies to advance our understanding of human health and disease.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. is the world leader in serving science, with annual revenue over $40 billion. Our Mission is to enable our customers to make the world healthier, cleaner and safer. Whether our customers are accelerating life sciences research, solving complex analytical challenges, increasing productivity in their laboratories, improving patient health through diagnostics or the development and manufacture of life-changing therapies, we are here to support them. Our global team delivers an unrivaled combination of innovative technologies, purchasing convenience and pharmaceutical services through our industry-leading brands, including Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, Unity Lab Services, Patheon and PPD. For more information, please visit www.thermofisher.com.

