Chatsworth, California--(Newsfile Corp. - June 12, 2025) - Chilco River Holdings, Inc. (OTC Pink: CRVH) ("Chilco" or the "Company"), a dynamic holding company and diversified business accelerator, is pleased to announce the signing of a Letter of Intent ("LOI") to acquire a majority equity interest in Excuse Wine & Spirits, Inc. ("Excuse") in an all-stock transaction.

Excuse Wine & Spirits, Inc. is a privately held company that owns a portfolio of proprietary trademarks, intellectual property, and high-quality assets in the alcoholic beverage sector, with a particular focus on tequila and bourbon. Over the past two years, the company has successfully soft launched a range of innovative products, garnering strong consumer response through targeted market testing in several high-growth metropolitan regions across the United States.

Excuse is currently in advanced negotiations with national and regional distribution partners to support a nationwide rollout of its product lines.

Strategic Growth Platform

Upon completion of the proposed transaction, Excuse will operate as a majority-owned subsidiary of Chilco River Holdings. Under Chilco's leadership, Excuse will benefit from strategic oversight, operational resources, and access to growth capital, enabling the brand to accelerate its market presence, scale operations, and enhance overall brand equity.

This acquisition aligns with Chilco River's mission to build a diversified portfolio of high-growth consumer brands in the alcoholic beverage industry. The company continues to explore additional acquisition opportunities in adjacent sectors and emerging global markets as part of its long-term growth strategy.

Forward Momentum

The LOI reflects a mutual intention by both parties to proceed in good faith toward the negotiation and execution of a definitive agreement which is expected to close before the end of the month. The LOI highlights a shared commitment to collaboration and long-term value creation for shareholders.

Chilco River Holdings is also receiving significant inbound interest from other acquisition targets in high-growth, in-demand sectors. The company remains committed to keeping its shareholders informed and will provide timely updates on all material developments as they occur.

About Chilco River Holdings, Inc.

Chilco River Holdings, Inc. is a strategic holding company and business accelerator focused on building long-term value through the acquisition, development, and growth of diversified businesses. With a core emphasis on the premium alcoholic beverage sector, Chilco River specializes in high-quality spirits and innovative ready-to-drink (RTD) products. The Company leverages operational expertise, brand development capabilities, and strategic partnerships to drive sustainable growth across its portfolio.

