Spetz Inc: SonicStrategy Expands Sonic Holdings to 6M Tokens and Launches Institutional Validator

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / June 12, 2025 / Spetz Inc. (dba SonicStrategy) (CSE:SPTZ)(OTC:DBKSF) is pleased to report continued progress in its digital asset accumulation and infrastructure rollout strategy.

During the past week, the Company acquired an additional ~2.0 million S tokens (the native token of the Sonic ecosystem), bringing its total Sonic holdings to just over 6 million tokens. These tokens were purchased on the open market, reinforcing the Company's strong conviction in Sonic as one of the most compelling Layer 1 ecosystems in blockchain today. In parallel, the Company has also purchased 3.7 BTC to be held as part of the long term corporate treasury strategy. The approximate total cost of these acquisitions was $1.5 million CAD.

"We continue to see compelling long-term value in Sonic and are building a strategic position to match that conviction," said Mitchell Demeter, CEO and Director of Spetz. "Accumulating over 6 million tokens at this early stage gives us a powerful foundation as the network scales. We are fully focused on building SonicStrategy into a leading institutional platform for validator operations, token accumulation, and DeFi participation."

SonicStrategy is also pleased to announce the official launch of its first institutional-grade validator on the Sonic blockchain. The validator is now publicly listed as Validator #45 - "SonicStrategy | CSE: SPTZ | OTC: DBKSF" and can be viewed here. Validators are essential infrastructure on proof-of-stake blockchains like Sonic. They help process transactions, secure the network, and maintain consensus by verifying new blocks of data. In return, validators earn yield (rewards), making them a foundational piece of blockchain scalability and integrity.

"Launching our validator infrastructure is a significant milestone," added Demeter. "Not only does it generate stable yield on our own assets, but it also opens the door to scalable recurring revenue as we onboard other Sonic token holders to our validator."

The Company has staked a portion of its own tokens to the validator and is currently earning a 4.62% yield on this staked capital. In addition, SonicStrategy will be collaborating with other large ecosystem partners to grow the total delegation base to its validator, where the Company will earn 15% of the yield generated by third-party delegations. The Company also plans to begin deploying capital into DeFi strategies within the Sonic ecosystem in the coming days, which is expected to increase the blended yield across its digital asset portfolio to approximately 20%.

The Company is working toward closing the second tranche of its $10 million financing, targeting a close date of June 18, 2025. The round is being conducted at a price of $0.50 per unit, with each unit consisting of one common share and one-half of a common share purchase warrant exercisable at $0.75.

About Spetz Inc. (dba SonicStrategy)

Spetz Inc. (dba SonicStrategy) (CSE:SPTZ)(OTC PINK:DBKSF) is the parent company of SonicStrategy Inc., a public-market gateway to the Sonic blockchain ecosystem. Spetz provides investors with compliant exposure to staking infrastructure and DeFi strategies across the Sonic network.

Company Contacts:

Investor Relations

Email: Investors@sonicstrategy.io

Mitchell Demeter

Email: mitchell@sonicstrategy.io

NEITHER THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE, NOR THEIR REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDERS HAVE REVIEWED OR ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Statements

Certain information herein constitutes "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities laws, reflecting management's expectations regarding objectives, plans, strategies, future growth, results of operations, and business prospects of the Company. Words such as "may", "plans," "expects," "intends," "anticipates," "believes," and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, which are qualified by the inherent risks and uncertainties surrounding future expectations.

Forward-looking statements are based on a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management, are subject to business, economic, and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. The Company cautions readers not to place undue reliance on these statements, as forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from projected outcomes. Factors influencing these outcomes include economic conditions, regulatory developments, competition, capital availability, and business execution risks. No assurance can be given that any events anticipated by the forward-looking information will transpire or occur.

The forward-looking information contained in this press release represents Spetz's expectations as of the date of this release and is subject to change. Spetz does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any state, province, territory or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state, province, territory or jurisdiction. None of the securities issued in the Private Placement will be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "1933 Act"), and none of them may be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the 1933 Act.

We seek Safe Harbor.

SOURCE: Spetz Inc

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/sonicstrategy-expands-sonic-holdings-to-6m-tokens-and-launches-insti-1038801