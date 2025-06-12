Altigen Technologies Launches Next-Gen MaxCloud UC to Boost Resiliency, Simplicity, and Performance

New architecture and enhanced features streamline operations and elevate the user experience

NEWARK, CA / ACCESS Newswire / June 12, 2025 / Altigen Technologies (OTCQB:ATGN), a Silicon Valley-based leader in cloud Customer Experience (CXaaS) solutions, today unveiled the next generation of MaxCloud UC-its fully integrated UCaaS platform-featuring major enhancements in resiliency, usability, and functionality to help businesses accelerate digital transformation.

MaxCloud UC is a complete?cloud communication solution designed to help organizations streamline operations, reduce costs, and improve collaboration. The latest release delivers immediate benefits for existing customers and provides a compelling value proposition for prospective clients and partners.

Key Enhancements Include:

Resiliency Reimagined

MaxCloud UC is now deployed across three geographic regions using an Active/Active/Active architecture, ensuring enterprise-grade reliability. Software updates can be performed without risk or downtime, minimizing disruption and maximizing uptime.

Smarter Usability

New browser-based clients for users, call center agents, supervisors, and system administrators eliminate the need for IT teams to maintain desktop applications. In addition, Altigen has released a powerful deployment and provisioning portal that enables seamless and rapid migrations to the updated platform.

Expanded Functionality

MaxCloud UC now includes updated mobile apps for iPhone and Android, AI-powered recording transcription, support for SMS/MMS messaging, integration with over 100 CRM platforms, and enhanced web conferencing features-all in one unified experience.

"We recently deployed MaxCloud UC for 200 users across 18 locations," said Ben Jitima, Forth Foods Network Administrator. "It went smoothly, and the Altigen deployment and support team really took care of us. The admin of the system is simple and straightforward."

The update also delivers measurable benefits for Altigen's channel partners.

"We have a great solution at a terrific price point," said Matt Nielson, Altigen's Manager of North America Channel Sales. "We've reduced the support overhead for our partners, while at the same time significantly improving the overall offering. The response has been extremely positive."

To learn more or schedule a demo, visit www.altigen.com/maxcloud-uc or contact our team at sales@altigen.com.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/altigen-technologies-launches-next-gen-maxcloud-uc-to-boost-resil-1038811