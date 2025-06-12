Anzeige
WKN: 925995 | ISIN: US0214891097 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ALTIGEN COMMUNICATIONS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ALTIGEN COMMUNICATIONS INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
12.06.2025 17:14 Uhr
106 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Altigen Technologies Launches Next-Gen MaxCloud UC to Boost Resiliency, Simplicity, and Performance

New architecture and enhanced features streamline operations and elevate the user experience

NEWARK, CA / ACCESS Newswire / June 12, 2025 / Altigen Technologies (OTCQB:ATGN), a Silicon Valley-based leader in cloud Customer Experience (CXaaS) solutions, today unveiled the next generation of MaxCloud UC-its fully integrated UCaaS platform-featuring major enhancements in resiliency, usability, and functionality to help businesses accelerate digital transformation.

MaxCloud UC is a complete?cloud communication solution designed to help organizations streamline operations, reduce costs, and improve collaboration. The latest release delivers immediate benefits for existing customers and provides a compelling value proposition for prospective clients and partners.

Key Enhancements Include:

Resiliency Reimagined
MaxCloud UC is now deployed across three geographic regions using an Active/Active/Active architecture, ensuring enterprise-grade reliability. Software updates can be performed without risk or downtime, minimizing disruption and maximizing uptime.

Smarter Usability
New browser-based clients for users, call center agents, supervisors, and system administrators eliminate the need for IT teams to maintain desktop applications. In addition, Altigen has released a powerful deployment and provisioning portal that enables seamless and rapid migrations to the updated platform.

Expanded Functionality
MaxCloud UC now includes updated mobile apps for iPhone and Android, AI-powered recording transcription, support for SMS/MMS messaging, integration with over 100 CRM platforms, and enhanced web conferencing features-all in one unified experience.

"We recently deployed MaxCloud UC for 200 users across 18 locations," said Ben Jitima, Forth Foods Network Administrator. "It went smoothly, and the Altigen deployment and support team really took care of us. The admin of the system is simple and straightforward."

The update also delivers measurable benefits for Altigen's channel partners.

"We have a great solution at a terrific price point," said Matt Nielson, Altigen's Manager of North America Channel Sales. "We've reduced the support overhead for our partners, while at the same time significantly improving the overall offering. The response has been extremely positive."

To learn more or schedule a demo, visit www.altigen.com/maxcloud-uc or contact our team at sales@altigen.com.

About Altigen Technologies
Altigen Technologies (OTCQB:ATGN) delivers cloud communications and digital transformation solutions for today's modern workplace. Our CXaaS platform and technology consulting services help organizations enhance customer engagement, boost productivity, and improve operational efficiency. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, Altigen has operations in five countries across three continents. For more information, call 1-888-ALTIGEN or visit?www.altigen.com.

Safe Harbor Statement
This press release contains forward-looking statements based on reasonable assumptions and expectations of management. These statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to Altigen's operational performance, platform development, and growth outlook. Actual results may differ materially. Please refer to the Company's most recent Annual Report filed with the OTCQB for a further discussion of these risks. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Contact:
Mike Plumer
VP of Sales
sales@altigen.com

SOURCE: Altigen Technologies



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/altigen-technologies-launches-next-gen-maxcloud-uc-to-boost-resil-1038811

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
