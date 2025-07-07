Altigen Technologies: Altigen Announces Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2025 Earnings Call Information

NEWARK, CA / ACCESS Newswire / July 7, 2025 / Altigen Technologies (OTCQB:ATGN), a leading Silicon Valley-based Microsoft Cloud Communications Solutions provider, today announced it will report its third quarter 2025 financial results after the close of regular market trading on Thursday, July 31, 2025. The Company will also hold a conference call to discuss the results at 4 p.m. Eastern Standard Time (1 p.m. PT)

What: Altigen Third Quarter 2025 Conference Call and Webcast

When: Thursday, July 31, 2025 at 4:00 p.m. Eastern Standard Time (1:00 p.m. PT).

Dial In:

Toll Free: 888-506-0062

International: 973-528-0011

Participant Access Code: 822684

Participants will be greeted by an operator and asked for the access code. If a caller does not have the code, they can reference the company name.

Webcast: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2183/52683

Teleconference Replay: Available until Thursday, August 07, 2025

Toll Free: 877-481-4010

International: 919-882-2331

Replay Passcode: 52683

Webcast Replay: Available until Friday, July 31, 2026

https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2183/52683

About Altigen Technologies

Altigen Technologies (OTCQB: ATGN) is focused on driving digital transformation in today's modern workplace. ?Our Cloud Communications solutions and Technology Consulting services empower companies of all sizes to elevate customer engagement,?increase employee productivity and improve operational efficiency. We're headquartered in California, and our operations are strategically located in five countries spanning three continents. For more information, call 1-888-ALTIGEN or visit our website at www.altigen.com.

Contact: ir@altigen.com

