Altigen Technologies: Altigen Becomes ECIF Certified Vendor in the U.S.

Microsoft End Customer Investment Funds (ECIF) Helps Accelerate Digital Transformation

Altigen Communications Inc. (OTCQB:ATGN), a leading Silicon Valley-based provider of cloud-based Customer Experience (CXaaS) solutions built on Microsoft technologies, announced today it has received approval as a Microsoft ECIF vendor.

NEWARK, CA / ACCESS Newswire / May 29, 2025 / Microsoft ECIF (End Customer Investment Funds) is a funding program designed to help Microsoft partners drive customer adoption of Microsoft solutions. The program provides financial support to partners for activities that enhance customer skills and promote the adoption of Microsoft cloud solutions, such as Azure.

ECIF can help reduce the cost of specific projects and provide support such as:

Financial Assistance : ECIF funding can reduce the financial burden associated with implementing new Microsoft solutions.

Training and Adoption : ECIF funding can help partners provide training to enhance customer skills and promote the adoption of Azure cloud solutions.

Access to Advanced Technologies: ECIF funding allows organizations to accelerate the adoption and consumption of Microsoft technologies like Microsoft Custom Application Development, Azure AI, Microsoft 365 Development, Teams Phone Deployment and certified native Teams Contact Center (such as CoreEngage).

"Becoming an ECIF-certified supplier transforms how we engage with enterprise customers and partners," said Mark Sexauer, Director of Microsoft UC Solutions at Altigen. "It allows us to deliver high-value solutions with financial support from Microsoft and increases our visibility with the Microsoft field teams."

For more information on ECIF-qualified projects, please contact our team at sales@altigen.com.

About Altigen Technologies

Altigen Technologies (OTCQB:ATGN) is focused on driving digital transformation in today's modern workplace. ?Our Cloud Communications solutions and Technology Consulting services empower companies of all sizes to elevate customer engagement,?increase employee productivity and improve operational efficiency. We're headquartered in Silicon Valley with operations strategically located in five countries spanning three continents. For more information, call 1-888-ALTIGEN or visit our website at www.altigen.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking information. The statements are based on reasonable assumptions, beliefs and expectations of management and the Company provides no assurance that actual events will meet management's expectations. Furthermore, the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on the Company's views of future events and financial performances which are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, statements regarding the Company's operational improvements, performance enhancements, AI solution development, and expectations for sustainable growth. There can be no assurances that the Company will achieve the expected results, and actual results may be materially different than expectations and from those stated or implied in forward-looking statements.

Please refer to the Company's most recent Annual Report filed with the OTCQB over-the-counter market for a further discussion of risks and uncertainties. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

CONTACT:

Mike Plumer

VP of Sales

sales@altigen.com

SOURCE: Altigen Technologies

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/altigen-becomes-ecif-certified-vendor-in-the-u.s.-1033252